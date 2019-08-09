Watch KFC Uerdingen Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: DFB-Pokal 1st Round, Start Time, German Cup Live Online

Borussia Dortmund begin their quest for their first German Cup since 2017 when they face third-division side KFC Uerdingen in an opening-round match.

Borussia Dortmund opens their campaign to reclaim the German Cup, also known as the DFB-Pokal, in what could be called a North Rhine-Westphalia derby, when they travel about 30 miles west to Düsseldorf where they will face the third-division, Krefeld-base club KFC Uerdingen 05 in an opening-round match. After missing out on the Bundesliga title by a single point last season, Dortmund is off to a roaring start so far, and the official domestic league season has not even begun yet. But BVB won all five preseason matches and capped it off with what must have been a satisfying 2-0 victory over champions Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup, as Fansided reports. Now they face last season’s 11th-place third-tier side in what should be a relatively comfortable victory in a match that will live stream on Friday.

For KFC Uerdingen star Kevin Grosskreutz, the game represents at least a chance at payback. Dumped amid controversy after he was pulled from the DFB-Pokal final against Bayern in 2014, as DW.com recounts, the former Dortmund star — and German World Cup winner — finally gets an opportunity to face his previous club.

Former Borussia Dortmund star Kevin Grosskreutz, now of KFC Uerdingen, faces his old club on Friday. Christof Koepsel / Getty Images

