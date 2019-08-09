Hannah Palmer Rolls Around In Unzipped & Soaking-Wet Swimsuit: ‘Daydreaming About You’

Hannah Palmer is back on the ‘Gram. The Maxim model took to Instagram earlier today for another of her killer updates – suffice to say that this blonde is racking up the followers for a reason.

Hannah’s video today came straight from a sandy beach. The model had been filmed in mash-up footage as she flaunted her famous curves in a bathing suit, although all elements of the video saw this blue-eyed beauty in the same setting. Hannah was seen lying on the beach, kneeling pressed into the sand, and rolling onto her side for a brief moment. Today’s swimsuit appeared to be the same one donned by the model earlier this week, although there was a difference. While Hannah’s long-sleeved and unzipped one-piece appeared dry in her still Wednesday photo, the video today upped the ante: Hannah’s clingy bathing suit was soaking-wet here.

Fans would likely agree that the Arizona native was ticking a lot of boxes today. Hannah’s trademark cleavage was on full display – likewise, her toned and bronzed legs, curvy hips, and the direct gaze she’s known for piercing the camera with.

While Hannah seemed to take center stage today, her video did feature a prominent addition: Hannah’s post was promoting the Bang Energy drinks company she has partnered up with. It did, however, come with a caption that seemed to draw viewers in even more.

With or without a promotional agenda, this bombshell will rake in the engagement. Hannah’s video had racked up over 20,000 views within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 187 fans into the comments section. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of responses left Hannah and her epic look the thumbs-up.

Hannah first started making headlines last year when Maxim featured her in the run-up to its Cover Girl competition. Hannah may not have won, but her fans would likely argue that she merited the prize. Speaking to Maxim about what she would do with the winner cash of $25,000, Hannah revealed her aspirations, per The Inquisitr.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Fans wishing to see more of Hannah should follow her Instagram.