Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden After Latest Gaffe, Says He’s ‘Not Playing With A Full Deck’

President Trump also said that he would be 'thrilled' if Biden ends up with the Democratic nomination.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, former Vice President Joe Biden was criticized for a gaffe he made during a recent campaign event in Iowa in which he told the audience made up of Hispanic and Asian voters that “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids.”

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he was surprised when he heard about the 76-year-old candidate’s gaffe and seized the moment by taking a shot at the presidential candidate’s mental sharpness.

“Joe is not playing with a full deck. He made that comment, I said ‘woah,'” Trump said.

“This is not somebody you can have as your president, but if he got the nomination I’d be thrilled.”

According to The Hill, Biden’s campaign released a statement about the gaffe shortly after, saying the former vice president “misspoke and immediately corrected himself during a refrain he often uses to make the point that all children deserve a fair shot.”

A Biden campaign spokesperson blasted Trump for posting the video of Biden’s gaffe without pointing out the former vice president’s correction, according to the New York Post.

“Joe Biden has spent his life fighting for civil rights and the dignity of all people. The Trump campaign posting the video without the Vice President’s immediate correction is patently disingenuous,” campaign manager Kate Bedingfield wrote in a statement.

Trump blasted Biden for saying “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Trump said Biden "is not playing with a full deck." More here: https://t.co/kiulp7h4v2 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 9, 2019

Trump’s criticism comes on the heels of Biden connecting the president’s rhetoric to the mass shootings last weekend in Texas and Ohio in which he said that everything Trump says and does encourages white supremacy, while at the same time claiming Trump is afraid to take on white supremacists.

A day before those comments, Biden made quick national headlines after saying in an Iowa speech that Trump has “fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” according to CNN.

While stopping short of calling the president himself a white supremacist, other 2020 candidates, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, haven’t shied away from a more direct attack.

On Wednesday, Warren was asked by The New York Times if she thinks the president is a white supremacist, to which she answered, “yes.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also gave a blunt response to a similar question during an interview with CNN’s John Berman, saying not only does she think the president’s actions encourage white supremacy and white nationalism, “but he is one himself.”

Other candidates, such as former lawmaker Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have accused the president of being a white nationalist.

According to Real Clear Politics polling data, Biden still has a commanding lead in the quest for the Democratic presidential nomination.