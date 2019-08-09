Kate Upton Stuns Fans With Fresh-Faced, Makeup-Free Snap

Kate Upton stunned her fans Friday by posting a photo to Instagram in which she wore no makeup, looking absolutely breathtaking.

In the snap, Upton wore a baseball cap and a T-shirt. Looking refreshing and naturally beautiful, Upton said the photo was unfiltered.

The snap is the result of a movement Upton launched earlier in the week that encourages others to share what makes them strong and empowered.

In an earlier Instagram post, the model said that through her personal experiences, she has met and spoken with some incredibly strong women.

“I want to open the conversation and give all people a platform to talk about all the struggles and strengths we experience… That’s why I created #ShareStrong – a space where we all can be part of the conversation, empower one another, and radiate positivity. I want to hear from YOU! Join the conversation by sharing what makes you strong and use the hashtag #ShareStrong,” she wrote.

In another post, Upton said her daughter motivated her to be strong.

“I’m strong for my daughter, I want her to feel comfortable to radiate strength, power and confidence. I realize that starts with me,” Upton wrote in a post.

Fans loved the idea and they loved the filter-free photo as well. Within an hour of going live, the snap raked in over 22,000 likes and 100 comments.

“LOOKING SO LOVELY KATE. OMG,” one fan wrote.

“No makeup! still beautiful, still my all-time favorite!” said another.

“We need more of these ‘real’ pictures….love it!!” another follower told the model.

Fans have not been the only ones to respond to Upton’s call. Behati Prinsloo shared a post in which she said her children also kept her strong, motivated and empowered. Jessica Biel and Teri Hatcher also shared posts in which they were wearing no makeup.

Loading...

Upton, who gave birth to her first child, Genevieve, in November, has wasted no time getting back in shape after her pregnancy. She shared on Instagram that she had created the Strong4Me program with fitness trainer Ben Bruno.

The model said in an interview with Haute Living that she developed the 12-week program to help empower women to feel strong and confident. She also said that it took her a bit of trial and error to find a workout plan that she enjoyed. The program uses minimal equipment and can be done by anyone, anywhere.

Fans wanting to keep up with Upton and the movement can follow her Instagram account.