Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Shows Off Her Insanely Tight Abs, Spills Out Of Cut-Off Shirt In Racy New Snap

Erika Gray may be selling a cannabis delivery service, but all fans can think about are the Brazilian beauty’s almost unreal abs.

The model took to Instagram this week to share a sponsored post for a California-based company that offers home delivery of cannabis products, and she did in the best way she knows how — by showing off her incredibly well-toned body. Erika sported a bikini bottom and just-barely big enough cut-off shirt as she showed off the company’s products. The shirt revealed her six-pack abs, and the picture was a huge hit with her more than 2 million followers.

“I buy whatever you’re selling gorgeous,” one person commented.

“So, do you deliver?” another wrote.

Erika has shot to the top of the Instagram modeling world thanks in large part to her willingness to show off her curvy physique. Erika frequently dons skimpy bikinis — and sometimes even less — as she uses her feed to connect with fans and share sponsored posts.

This week’s cannabis delivery post was not the first time that Erika has used her body to draw attention for a product she’s pitching. As The Inquisitr noted, she shared another post in early July for Bang Energy, a fitness energy drink that she regularly promotes on her feed. In the Instagram video that Erika shared, she flaunted her curves in a multi-colored bikini, taking a slow sip from the can.

It’s not clear exactly how much money Erika Gray is making from the sponsorships, but it’s likely some very nice scratch. Because of her enormous follower base, Erika would be able to command some pretty impressive promotional fees, all for showing off her killer bikini body while holding some products.

Loading...

Joe Gagliese, co-founder of the online marketing company Viral Nation, told Vox that Instagram influencers with a following similar to Erika can make five figures for a single post.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!” he said.

While Erika Gray may still be far off from Instagram mega-stars like Kylie Jenner, her large and very dedicated following has likely earned her a comfortable salary — in addition to all the tropical locations that she gets to travel to for her revealing photo shoots. The Brazilian model recently spent several days at an adults-only resort in Mexico, sharing plenty of racy pictures to promote it.