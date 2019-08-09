WWE News: Former Champion Shares Pregnancy News

As noted by Wrestling Inc., former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting a child.

While details about the child’s gender and potential names remain unknown, Hall is expected to give birth in March next year.

The former superstar is excited to welcome her offspring into the world. The caption accompanying the picture is brief, but it suggests she and her partner are counting the days for the life-changing arrival.

“We are so thankful and excited!! Coming 3/14/20.”

Some of Hall’s 51,000 followers were quick to join in with the celebration, including current WWE superstar Natalya, who congratulated her former colleague on the great news.

It’s been a number of years since Hall last wrestled for WWE. She was part of the company and its development properties from 2003 until 2010, with most of her success taking place on the SmackDown Live brand.

She made her debut in 2005 as part of a storyline with Melina, Joey Mercury, and John Morrison, in which she played a “fixer” for the faction.

After her time with Melina, Mercury, and Morrison came to an end, she became John Bradshaw Layfield’s image consultant and managed him toward a United States Championship victory against Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 22.

Following her tenure with JBL, she was given the gimmick of a tone-deaf singer who annoyed the crowd and fellow WWE superstars with her performances.

In 2007, she even released a Christmas album called A Jingle with Jillian, which debuted at No. 20 on the U.K. charts.

In addition to the questionable comedy gimmicks and managerial roles, Hall did enjoy some success as a wrestler. She was part of a tag team with Melina for a while. In 2009, she won her only WWE Divas Championship.

Her time as champ was short-lived, though, as she dropped the title to Melina shortly afterward.

In the eyes of the WWE Universe, Hall may be most remembered as the superstar with the giant “growth” on the left side of her face. While the noticeable mark was all prosthetics work, it had a tendency to unsettle her fellow alumni. This was, of course, during an era where WWE management’s perception of women’s wrestling was less enlightened than it is these days.

Since leaving WWE, Hall has wrestled for a host of independent promotions and Impact Wrestling. Most recently, she returned to WWE for a night by appearing on the Raw Reunion episode back in July.