Jax Taylor Suggests Filming For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Is About To Wrap

It looks like the next season of Vanderpump Rules is nearing completion, as star Jax Taylor has hinted that filming is about to wrap. Despite the fact that Season 8 of the hit Bravo show hasn’t technically been confirmed, the crew has been spotted filming, and Jax has mentioned it several times on his Twitter feed. Filming began just after the reunion of Season 7 hit the air, proving these reality stars never catch a break.

Jax shared that filming would wrap this Monday after a fan asked him when he would be booking a reservation with wife Brittany Cartwright at the new Taco Bell hotel in Palm Springs.

“As soon as we wrap our show for season and that is Monday…” Jax tweeted back.

Taco Bell has opened up a pop-up hotel, known as The Bell, this week and it’s no surprise that the Vanderpump Rules crew is interested. The SUR gang is regularly seen chowing down on tacos from the fast-food restaurant, and packets of hot sauce always make a coffee table appearance.

Fans were shocked to see that filming was about to wrap for Season 7, but traditionally with Bravo shows, there is a six-month period between filming and the air date, meaning Vanderpump Rules is right on time yet again. The spinoff premieres at the beginning of November each year.

“Wow filming is already about to wrap?? I’m so excited to see all of the amazing things that happened this summer with you guys!” one fan tweeted back to Jax.

“How long do you guys film for each season? I can’t believe that the season is over on Monday. Wow,” another wrote.

Season 8 is set to show some of the biggest moments in the cast members’ lives, including Jax and Brittany’s wedding, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s second wedding, and the engagement of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. Most of the cast has also purchased new homes, which fans are excited to see when the show debuts.

Some new faces are expected to appear in Season 8, making a large cast even bigger. James Kennedy is set to return with girlfriend Raquel Leviss, who recently nabbed a job at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR. Whether there is more drama between James and his castmates remains to be seen, but the DJ did hint that he might have made an appearance at Jax and Brittany’s wedding, so viewers will have to sit tight and see.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to debut this fall.