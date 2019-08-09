Sofia Richie Pitied As Strappy Mini Dress Dinner Date With Scott Disick Shows Kris Jenner Tagging Along

Sofia Richie has sparked some interesting comments. The model is currently vacationing with boyfriend Scott Disick and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan ahead of Kylie Jenner’s upcoming 22nd birthday. The family has already been photographed in various public settings, with Sofia and Scott being snapped engaging in a little PDA yesterday, per The Daily Mail.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail last night showed 20-year-old Sofia heading to dinner with Disick. The model was turning heads in a strappy mini dress in blush pink, with a dangerous neckline flaunting her sexy cleavage. Sofia was photographed holding hands with her 36-year-old boyfriend, although images showed the dinner outing to be a group deal with Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris, tagging along.

It looks like Kris’ presence at the dinner date has generated a major reaction in the newspaper’s comments section.

“Beginning to feel sorry for this young lady because I think Kris is ‘managing’ her life now” was one of the most upvoted comments, with over 550 users agreeing.

Likewise, the other highly-upvoted comment seemed to find the situation a little odd.

“He goes out to dinner with his girlfriend and takes his ex girlfriend’s mother with them? AND NO ONE THINKS THIS IS WEIRD?”

“The family dynamic is so weird,” another user added.

While not all comments centered around Kris Jenner’s presence, others did seem to suggest an element of pity with regards to Sofia.

“She never looks happy,” one user stated.

“Creepy arrangement!” another added.

It is worth bearing in mind that The Daily Mail mentioned 63-year-old Kris’ presence in its headline.

“Sofia is sulking on this dinner date. This is not a BD party rather a show shooting opp. Look who’s attending….” was another comment.

Kris Jenner is known to be hands-on when it comes to managing her family. The mother-of-six is an executive producer on the family’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians show, with the series frequently sending fans reminders that this mom keeps tabs on all of her kids’ business ventures. Kris oversees elements of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenners’ businesses – Kris also receives a cut for managing her children. It seems Kris’ matriarchal grip extends beyond direct members of her family.

Scott is not a blood relative of Kris; however, he is an inner family member by virtue of being Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy. The couple split in 2015 and are currently co-parenting their three children.

Scott and Sofia embarked on their relationship in 2017.