Anastasia Karanikolaou’s Figure-Hugging Dress Causes Fans To Question If She’s Pregnant

Some fans think Kylie Jenner's BFF is expecting a child.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s latest Instagram post has caused fans to speculate the social media model is expecting. In the post, Kylie Jenner’s BFF showed off her amazing figure in a strawberry-patterned white dress. The tan and toned 22-year-old looked like a summer goddess. Her curves were on full display in her adorable, figure-hugging dress. She enhanced her gorgeous features with subtle makeup and piled her blonde hair into a bun. The model accessorized her look with gold bangles and rings.

A few fans focused on Stassie’s small midsection, questioning if she had a bun in the oven. The first comment mentioning Stassie’s supposed pregnancy caused other fans to reply in agreement.

“That’s the first thing that came to my head omg,” responded a fan.

“I thought the same thing too!!!” chimed in a different follower.

“Me too!! I thought the same thing too,” responded another, adding a shocked-face emoji.

A different Instagram user simply wrote, “You are pregnant.”

Stassie has yet to respond to the comments.

The post has racked up over 178,900 likes.

According to E! News, the stunning blonde has been celebrating Kylie’s 22nd birthday in Italy. During the trip, Stassie was photographed flaunting her curvaceous body, wearing a lime green bikini on an Italian yacht.

“Kylie and Travis left the Tranquility yacht on Wednesday night for dinner in Positano…” a source told the publication. “Kylie and Travis were joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble along with Kylie’s friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.”

This is not the first time the model has joined Kylie on a lavish vacay. Stassie, along with Kylie’s other gal pals, including Sofia Richie, had a girls’ trip in celebration of Kylie’s Skin summer product launch, reported E! News. The young women jetted off to Turks and Caicos. On the trip, Stassie shared sexy snaps of her bikini-clad body. The model, however, was soon called out for altering her posts.

“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered,” one commenter wrote on a picture of Stassi in a light pink bikini, posted on July 15.

Stassi was quick to defend herself.

“Uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if I DID take the rippling out,” quipped the model.

Kylie also had her friend’s back.

“Leave her thick thighs and phat p**** out of this!!!!!!” the mother-of-one retorted.

Kylie then went on to compliment her friend, calling her “beautiful.”

A source explained to E! News that the pair’s bond has strengthened since Kylie cut ties with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods.