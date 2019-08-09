‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Shares Sultry, Saucy Photo On Instagram As She Showcases Her Fierce & Bold Side

Hannah Brown seems to be embracing her sassy side now that her run as The Bachelorette is behind her. The Alabama native is living in Los Angeles, and she isn’t afraid to give her fans some sultry looks at the life she is living now.

Last week, The Bachelorette fans watched as Hannah broke things off with her final rose recipient, Jed Wyatt, and asked runner-up Tyler Cameron to meet up for some drinks. Tyler and Hannah did spend a night together at her place just a couple of days later, but right on the heels of that, he was spotted going out on dates with supermodel Gigi Hadid in New York.

Brown has shared a few fairly pointed remarks regarding her thoughts on all of this, but at the same time, it looks as if she’s doing her best to be strong and fierce on her own. Based on The Bachelorette star’s latest Instagram page, she is doing a pretty good job of it.

On Friday, Hannah shared a shot to the social media platform and joked that she was grabbing a quick bite. The photo shows her wearing a bright red lipstick color and taking a bite of a rose petal as she holds the rose in her hand. That part of the photo is fierce as it is, but it’s the very short crop top Brown is wearing that seems to be setting social media on fire.

The gorgeous white crop top has a high neckline and long sleeves, but it is so short, it reveals a lot more than many Bachelorette fans are used to seeing of the former beauty queen. Not only do Hannah’s fans get a great glimpse at her killer abs in this photo, they see a lot of underboob as the top partially covers her breasts.

By the looks of things, this isn’t a brand new snapshot. She tagged Heidi Elnora in the post, and Elnora is a wedding dress designer. Heidi shared this same shot of Hannah early in the summer via her business Instagram page, and she posted another snapshot from the same photography session to her personal page recently.

The photo may not be new, but the sassy and fierce attitude is somewhat new for viewers who first met Brown last winter on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. It looks as if Bachelorette fans are loving this side of Hannah, as this revealing photo was an immediate hit.

Loading...

Hannah has 2.2 million followers on Instagram at this point, and within just an hour of being on her page, Brown’s sultry crop top photo had received about 243,000 likes. Around 3,000 followers commented in that same timeframe, and it looks like it was nothing but love for the single and bold Bachelorette star.

What comes next for Hannah Brown now that her run as The Bachelorette has ended? There’s a lot of speculation that she’ll be joining Dancing with the Stars this fall, although fans will be disappointed that Tyler Cameron seemingly won’t be in the audience cheering for her. Whatever she does next, she’ll be doing it with sass, and her supporters are ready for it.