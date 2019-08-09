Police Investigate Shooting Outside ‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose’s Bar, Palace Hotel

Southern Charm star Shep Rose is having an awful week, as he has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons.

First, Rose was featured in an Instagram video where he seemed to demean a homeless woman in New York, and now there was a fatal shooting Thursday night outside the Palace Hotel, a bar and restaurant he co-owns.

According to The Post and Courier, one man is dead after a shooting on Hanover Street in Charleston, South Carolina’s East Side neighborhood. Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman, reported that officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the scene near the intersection of Hanover and Columbus streets.

“The victim, who was identified only as an adult male, was transported to Medical University Hospital where he died.”

A police presence remained on-site for the remainder of the evening. There was one witness, but he only saw the victim after he had been shot and was on the ground outside the bar. Jonathan M. Lubecky said he was on Hanover Street when he saw a person on the ground being given chest compressions.

Lubecky, a Marine Corps and Army veteran, said his training kicked in, and he “rushed over and started giving the victim rescue breathing, commonly known as mouth-to-mouth, until emergency medical services arrived.”

He added that the victim was a white male.

JUST IN: Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hanover Street. https://t.co/iEKcTKva7N — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) August 9, 2019

Live 5 News reveals that a video has been submitted to police, which purports to show a possible suspect in the shooting as a group of people scatters after a scuffle.

Lubecky stated that he was surprised to see something like this in Charleston.

“It’s something I expect in Iraq, it’s something you expect at other places. You don’t expect it outside the bar your drink at.”

Shep co-owns the Palace Hotel with partner Taylor Grant, according to The Post And Courier. The self-labeled “dive bar” reopened in 2017 after a fire damaged the East Side boîte. After the unveiling to the repairs, Grant said it was the “same old Palace Hotel that patrons are used to dropping by for a cheap beer and a hot dog.”

At the time, Grant stated that they were happy to be in the neighborhood.