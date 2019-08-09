‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Chelsea Spends The Night At Adam’s

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 9 brings a reunion for Connor and Adam. Plus, Lola puts a stop to the big fight at her party, Jack makes Kyle a promise, and Nate and Elena work to get Abby’s attention.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Summer (Hunter King) continued fighting, and Abby threw a drink in Summer’s face. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) tried to get them to stop. Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Mealor) told Theo (Tyler Johnson) that nobody wanted him there, and they got into a fistfight. Lola (Sasha Calle) grabbed the microphone and told everybody to stop. Mariah joined her and toasted to Kyle and Lola, and everybody clapped.

Abby apologized, and Devon (Bryton James) promised to keep the whole debacle off social media. Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) joked with Lola welcoming her to Genoa City. Lola mentioned Celeste (Eva LaRue), and Jack hugged Lola. Summer watched, and then Jack expressed his displeasure in her behavior, and he told Summer that Theo is trouble. Later, Jack promised Kyle that he would go to Miami to get Celeste to come back for the wedding. Then, Summer and Theo decided to leave the party, and they got stuck in the Genoa City Athletic Club elevator, so they decided to have some fun.

At the party, Nate (Sean Dominic) is taken aback by Abby’s behavior. He told Elena (Brytni Sarpy) how Abby ran out when he tried to plan a trip with her. Elena told him to avoid chasing Abby, so he started right away. Nate stunned Abby by leaving to take Elena home after Devon had to go to talk to an artist.

At Society, Nick (Joshua Morrow) told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about punching Adam (Mark Grossman). She warned her brother about his temper, and then Nick left. Adam showed up, and Victoria threatened that she would tell the judge if he didn’t have Christian’s best interests at heart. Adam countered that he is planning for Nick to do time for the assault.

Nick texted Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and told him that Adam provoked him. Rey will drag his feet, but he warned Nick that he had to be by the book.

At Nick’s house, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) told Connor (Judah Mackay) that Adam is still alive. Connor’s eyes lit up, and she ended up taking him to see Adam. Adam didn’t want to see Chelsea, but when he realized she had Connor with him, everything changed. Connor wanted to stay the night, so Chelsea agreed, but she stayed too.