Selena Gomez’s Busty Slow Motion Video Racks Up 1 Million Views In 30 Minutes

Selena Gomez may no longer be the most-followed woman on Instagram, but the “Fetish” singer is still packing a punch. The 26-year-old has 154 million followers awaiting her updates, and it looks like they’ve been viewing Selena’s latest post.

Earlier today, Selena updated her Instagram. Her video ticked boxes for fierce style, the singer’s beautiful smile, and a sexy cleavage display. Selena had posted her slow-motion video from a red carpet event, with what seemed to be simple joy as the vibe. The brunette had been filmed twirling around in her long black evening dress, although the 360-degree turn did double up as a reminder of Selena’s sizzling body.

Selena appeared her usual stylish self. The singer was showcasing her feminine assets via the sleeveless dress’ low neckline, with what appeared to be a braless scenario upping the ante. As is typical from Selena though, the finish was impeccably classy and the opposite of raunchy. The twirl also saw Selena lift up her dress somewhat, with the star’s killer legs being flashed in a pair of black high heels.

Views to Selena’s update have been through the roof: over 1 million were clocked within just 30 minutes of the post going live. The same time frame brought over 14,500 fans into the comments section.

When it comes to social media, Selena appears more cautious than she used to be. The star took an extended break from Instagram last year, with fans largely appearing to respect her decision to take a back seat. Selena has since returned, although her updates aren’t too frequent. Recent ones have, however, reminded fans of the star’s power and influence: Selena has been appearing for promotional posts as part of her 2017-commenced contract with sportswear giant PUMA.

Two days ago, Selena updated her account kitted-out in the brand’s merch. The post currently sits at over 4.7 million likes.

Selena made headlines this year for speaking out about the negative side to social media, though. As The Guardian reports, the singer seemed to have strong views with regards to how the online activity affects youth.

“For my generation specifically, social media has been terrible. I understand that it’s amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it’s dangerous for sure,” she said.

Selena’s status as the most-followed woman on Instagram was overtaken this year by singer Ariana Grande. Nonetheless, Selena remains hugely influential. Her account is followed by major stars including Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, and supermodel Gigi Hadid.