Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Salem’s Couples Are Rocked, Rex Leaves Town

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 9 reveal that the week is going to end with lots of drama, and viewers won’t want to miss a second of it.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Salem’s couples in major turmoil to end the week, and it’s going to get messy for many characters.

Viewers will watch as Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) declares he wants end his marriage to Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Tony only agreed to marry Kristen, who has been posing as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in an elaborate mask and wig, in order to help her get control of DiMera Enterprises.

One of the reasons Tony likely wants a divorce is to be with his one true love, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley). Anna will return to Salem on Friday to shake things up, and Tony will be putty in her hands all over again. He’ll want to immediately end his marriage to “Nicole” so that he can return to his former wife, who has been pining for him ever since his death. Now that he’s returned and is alive and well, Anna will be beside herself with joy and confusion.

What relationship advice would you give to these two lovebirds? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/xXTnbB2W6D — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) fully commit to one another. The pair have been dancing around their feelings for each other for months now, and Sarah even married Eric’s brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

Sadly, Rex is the biggest loser in this scenario, as Sarah admitted everything to him and told him that she wants to be with Eric. Rex will be so beside himself that he’ll decide to leave Salem, not wanting to see his brother and his wife in each other’s arms every day.

Elsewhere, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will struggle with her feelings for Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). She’ll believe that he is innocent of both kidnapping Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Ted’s murder, but still can’t get over the anger she feels towards him for events that transpired in the past.

Gabi will be completely torn over her love and hatred for Stefan, and she’ll have to figure out if she wants to continue with her devious revenge plot against him or if she wants to give in and try to create a real relationship.

Fans can see all of the drama by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.