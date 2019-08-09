Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy Character Takes Over All The Late Night Shows In Hilarious Move

Will Farrell made fans’ dreams come true when he took over the late night-sphere as one of his most beloved characters, Ron Burgundy.

Everyone had been waiting to find out what exactly was going on when several major late night shows revealed they would all feature a “special guest” on Thursday night. According to Deadline, big names such as Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama were being suggested as the likely A-list guest that would make such a publicized appearance.

As the hype built up, all eyes were on the following six TV shows, which span across four network stations: NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden, TBS’ Conan, and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Luckily for comedy fans, viewers were not let down when they found out that the fake San Diego anchorman was going to be the special guest on all six shows, a move that let many confused as to how it was even physically possible. The episodes had to, of course, be pre-taped, with the incredible coordinating skills from their respective teams being put to test.

Burgundy’s own newfound comedy skills were also judged by audiences across the country, as the newscaster decided to try and deliver some classic stand-up jokes — only to fail massively most of the times, making it all the more funny. He was reportedly promoting the second season of his podcast, The Ron Burgundy Podcast, a media platform that he claimed he stumbled upon by accident.

Perhaps in the funniest bit of the night, Ferrell and pal Stephen Colbert flexed their improv muscles when they pushed their conversation to hilarious extremes. After his stand-up session on The Late Show, Colbert invited Burgundy back to the couch in a classic late night move that was made popular by Johnny Carson, who back in the day would invite comedians to sit with him if he enjoyed their set.

Asking the anchorman how long he had been doing stand-up, Burgundy quickly replied “About 20 minutes, or how long was that set?” At one point, the host asked him what the biggest news story of the year had been, to which he replied “The Bueller Report.”

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

“Look, no collusion, definitely obstruction, but the fact that you select a fictional movie character to investigate the president is way beyond my pay grade. I’m still curious, was it Matthew Broderick playing Ferris Bueller who conducted the investigation, or was it just someone who said his name was Ferris Bueller,” he added.

If you missed the Ron Burgundy late-night takeover, you can head over to their respective YouTube channels to watch the hilarious interviews.