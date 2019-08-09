Miley Cyrus’ Sports Bra Photos Launch Horse Comparisons

Miley Cyrus has sparked some interesting comments.

Photos of the SHE IS COMING singer exiting a helicopter in Italy were obtained by The Daily Mail earlier today. Fans would likely argue that the 26-year-old’s sports bra and leggings display were just another reminder that this singer comes with one of the fiercest bodies in Hollywood. Miley’s killer abs were plainly visible – likewise, her toned and sculpted arms, trademark blonde hair, and upbeat grin. While not all photos showed the singer smiling, a fair few did and came accompanied by images of Miley with her mouth slightly open.

Viewers to The Daily Mail’s images have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. While remarks centering around Miley’s impressive body did come in, a marked number seemed geared towards the star’s teeth. Readers seemed to be opting for a hurtful route today with animal-centric comparisons, but their comments nonetheless proved multiple and upvoted.

“With those horse teeth she could chew a bit,” one fan wrote.

One of the most popular comments mentioned Cyrus’ “chompers,” with a response coming in.

“Horse,” the user replied.

“Impressive six pack abs but not impressive horse teeth,” another wrote.

“Impressive horse teeth” was a separate comment.

Miley Cyrus bares her abs in a teeny-tiny hiking outfit with fiancé Liam Hemsworth https://t.co/VzrtqgVvKq via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/uaKJWsLuba — People (@people) April 10, 2017

There’s no denying that this set of comments seemed out to troll Miley somewhat. That said, when a media outlet’s comments are voicing mass agreement over a concept, it’s all there in black and white.

One user admitted that they are a fan, but their comment likewise pointed towards Miley’s teeth.

“Love this girl but why did she mess up her face with oversized veneers and a nose job. Really thought she was a bit more comfortable with herself and being in her own skin given her past antics…”

Loading...

Miley is loved for her eye-catching and bright smile. The star may be known for sticking out her tongue in social media images and music videos, but her grin seems to be part of her identity. As Fox News reports, Miley has even opened up about how her smile has factored into her name. Born Destiny Hope Cyrus, the singer began being dubbed Miley by her father Billy Ray Cyrus because she was such a frequent grinner.

Fortunately for Miley, not all comments seemed geared towards her smile.

“Credit where credit is due- she is in great shape,” one fan wrote with others agreeing.

Miley is currently vacationing in Italy with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.