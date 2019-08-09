Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Bares Chest & Drives Fans Wild

Romee Strijd heated things up on Instagram Friday when she shared a selfie in which she was topless.

In the steamy snap, the blond beauty had removed the top portion of her red bathing suit and let it fall around her waist. The only thing covering her breasts was her long wavy hair. In a classic bathroom selfie, the beauty leaned on one arm and struck a pose for the camera that accentuated her enviable figure. The model wore a pendant necklace that hung just below her collarbone, drawing the eye to her chest. Strijd went with a natural makeup look in the snap.

In the photo’s caption, the beauty said that she was ready to take a bath. The photo was well-liked, as it garnered over 150,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments within an hour of going live.

The geotag said the stunner was spending time in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where it appears she has been for the past couple of days.

Some of the model’s fans simply replied with fire emoji, while others took a moment to tell Strijd what they thought of the steamy snap.

“This is fire,” one fan wrote.

“Can I join?” another joked.

One fan got creative and wrote, “Mirror mirror on the wall @romeestrijd is prettiest of them all.”

Earlier in the week, Strijd shared a photo of herself soaking in a tub, getting some well-deserved rest.

In an interview with Elle magazine, the model shared a few tips that keep her looking and feeling great. One thing she does is keep up her fitness routine even when she is on the road. She said she works out around five times a week. She also said that working out with her significant other or another friend helps her stay motivated.

The model also said that easing into a workout routine was a safe and easy way to get motivated.

Loading...

“I’m not always motivated, but you just have to go do it because afterwards you feel so great and you enjoy the day more because you’ve done it. So, just start somewhere. Just do something. Say to yourself that you only have 15 minutes or something and then it comes from there,” she said.

The 24-year-old has been a Victoria’s Secret angel since 2015, and her hard work in the gym looks to be paying off.

Fans wanting to keep up with Strijd can follow her Instagram account.