‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Spills Out Of The Tiniest Leopard-Print Bikini In New Photo

Camille Kostek is ready for the weekend, and celebrated its coming with a sizzling new Instagram post that is certainly hard to ignore.

The eye-catching shot was shared on Friday, August 9, and has quickly gained attention from the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s 649,000 followers on the social media platform. The photo was from the babe’s rookie spread in this year’s edition of the bikini-clad magazine, which was shot on Kangaroo Island in Australia. This snap in particular caught the S.I. cover girl striking a pose on her hands and knees on the beach as the golden sun provided a spotlight on her incredible bikini body that was very much left on display.

Camille sent pulses racing as she posed for the cameras in the tiniest leopard-print bikini imaginable that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. In fact, the two-piece was so minuscule that it left the 27-year-old nearly nude in the sand — but her fans certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW look. The model’s skimpy bikini top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out from the side as she posed. Meanwhile, its string tie wrapped tight around her waist to accentuate her slender frame and rock hard abs.

The matching bottoms of the blonde bombshell’s itty-bitty swimwear were equally-as-risque, if not more. Nothing more than its waistband was left within eyesight in the snap, instead showing off nearly every inch of Camille’s toned legs and famous curves. The straps of the piece sat very high on her hips to provide for a dangerously high-cut design, while also highlight her trim waist and flat midsection even more.

Camille completed the daring look by wearing her blonde tresses down in beachy waves, which spilled over her shoulder to graze the sand as she turned her head to smile wide for the camera. She also showed off her natural beauty by rocking a minimal makeup look consisting of a shimmering highlighter and mascara, allowing her striking features to shine.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie to show some love for the latest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up nearly 3,000 likes after just 10 minutes of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Fire as always,” one person wrote, while another called her “an angel.”

A third fan encouraged Camille’s boyfriend, former New England Patriot’s tight end Rob Gronkowski, to “put a ring on that.”

This is hardly the first time that Camille has shown off her impressive physique on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a short scroll down her feed shows another sexy snap of the beauty sporting a dangerously high-cut white one-piece — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.