Donald Trump Attacks ‘Racist’ Hollywood, Says Movies Are ‘Dangerous’

Donald Trump attacked the entertainment industry on Friday, calling Hollywood “racist” and claiming that it puts out “dangerous” entertainment that harms the country. While speaking with reporters in front of a helicopter on the White House lawn, the president blamed popular culture and said what they do is a “disservice” to the United States.

The president began by telling reporters that Hollywood is “terrible” and often attacks high-profile people.

“Hollywood, I don’t call them the elites, I think the elites are people they go after in many cases,” Trump said, “but Hollywood is really terrible.”

“Hollywood is really terrible,” he continued. “You talk about ‘racist.’ Hollywood is racist. What they’re doing, with the kind of movies they’re putting out, it’s actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country.”

It’s not clear what prompted the president’s criticism, and he didn’t have any examples of Hollywood’s alleged “racist” behavior, but the president has often been a target of Hollywood and leaders in the entertainment industry for what they see as racist language and behavior. Trump has frequently attacked his critics, and often uses the tactic of turning their criticisms around to be used against them.

Trump has also faced recent criticism that his divisive language has inspired violence in the country, including the latest mass shooting in El Paso, where the alleged shooter reportedly left a manifesto decrying the “invasion” of immigrants and lamenting that those people were taking good American jobs. This type of language is often used by the president.

But the president has rejected these claims, instead, saying that video games contribute to the mass murder problem that the United States is experiencing. It’s possible that Trump’s Hollywood comments are a continuation of this theme.

It’s also possible that his comments were in reaction to a new movie that is slated to be released which features Trump supporters being hunted by liberals. Conservatives have criticized the movie, which calls the people being hunted “deplorables,” a term that Hillary Clinton used to describe Trump supporters during the 2016 race. In the film, wealthy people take a private jet to a resort where they are allowed to hunt and kill people.

Fox News quoted Mark Steyn as saying that the movie is a liberal fantasy brought to life.

“On Twitter, they just destroy your career, get you fired, close down your restaurant — but this so-called satire actually wants to take it to the next level… take the cold civil war and make it a hot civil war,” he said.