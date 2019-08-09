Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini In Steamy Triple Instagram Update

After a few days of social media silence, Elsa Hosk returned to her Instagram with a sizzling new set of snaps that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The latest addition to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feed was shared on Friday, August 10, and kicked off her luxurious vacation on the Italian island of Sardinia, which she indicated in the caption is “so pretty.” Elsa’s upload included not one or even two, but three steamy shots of the babe posing up a storm on a rooftop balcony overlooking the luscious greenery and picturesque shoreline of the island as the cloudless blue sky provided a breathtaking background behind her. But while the scene was nothing short of eye-catching, it was the Swedish stunner herself and her fabulous bikini body that captivated the attention of her 5.5 million followers, and rightfully so.

Elsa sent pulses racing in the jaw-dropping triple Instagram update by rocking a sexy blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Her balconette-style bikini top hardly contained her voluptuous assets to provide for a seriously busty display that was very much within eyesight underneath the oversized tan suit jacket she added to the barely-there look. The babe’s flat midsection and rock hard abs took center stage as she basked in the Italian sun, while the matching bikini bottoms of the set offered a look at her long, toned legs. Its scandalously high-cut design did absolutely nothing to cover her curvaceous lower half, while its waistband sat high on her hips to draw eyes towards her toned torso even more.

The bombshell also added a bit of edge to her ensemble with a pair of trendy black, round sunglasses, which were accented by a bit of gold on the frames. Her signature platinum blonde tresses were worn down in the natural, loose waves that blew in the wind all around her, while her gorgeous minimal makeup look allowed her striking features to shine.

The new addition to Elsa’s feed instantly racked up comments and likes from her fans. At the time of this writing, the series of snaps have already racked up more than 45,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her eye-popping display.

“You’re so pretty always,” one person wrote, while another said that Elsa was “perfect.”

“Hottest girl alive,” commented a third.

Of course, this is not the only time this summer that Elsa has slipped into a bikini. A short scroll down her feed sees the model posing on the beach in a ruffled white bikini that left very little to the imagination and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.