Mackenzie McKee’s Sick Mom Angie Douthit Shares Brave New Photo: ‘It’s Only Cancer’

Mackenzie McKee may have a lot to celebrate with her return to the MTV franchise that launched her career, but the new Teen Mom OG face has a lot of hardship in her life. Mackenzie’s mother Angie Douthit has been battling her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, with Mackenzie herself doing everything in her power to support her mom as the illness progresses.
Angie took to her Instagram account yesterday with a new photo showing how she’s doing. Angie’s photo showed her engaging in some physical activity as she tended to some overgrown greenery overtaking a wooden fence. She had been photographed with the brave smile that’s somewhat of a permanent deal: Angie is known for being a fierce fighter and maintaining a positive approach despite a disease that has now spread to many of her organs. Fans would likely argue that Angie was looking on the thin side, with her slender frame on show via a neon tank top and shorts.
Of course, Angie’s hair loss as a result of her cancer treatments was visible, with Angie rocking buzz-shaved hair.
A lengthy caption from Angie quoted the Bible, although it did close with some hashtags. One mentioned Angie’s fighting attitude, while another took a joking stab at the deadly illness.
“It’s only cancer,” Angie wrote to close her post.
Matthew 8:27 The men were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him!” Whitney and I r very determined women! The storm the night before blew this limb down. I needed to mow, so it needed to move. She and I grabbed it and pulled and walked slowly backwards. Yes, our thighs were burning. But, the fallen limb is moved. I thought about all the other limbs on my giant tree. Then I looked around the neighbor, no limbs down. I wondered why this one fell. It looked like a strong limb. The wind must’ve been too much for it. I then thought about people. Some fall, even though they look strong on the outside. We don’t know what turmoil they are going through on the inside. Many times their turmoil it gets too bad, they give up, and it’s too late. They fall. The wind was too much. If I didn’t understand the sweet love of God and if I didn’t know that when I am weak he is strong, I would fall too. Today if you are in turmoil. Give it to God. Let him be your strength. He’s the God that even controls the wind and the storms. He’s amazing. God loves you and wants to turn your turmoil into a precious, important, life lesson. Learn from it and grow. If you know someone who is hurting, offer a listening ear, and a loving prayer. They might truly need you. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
Fan comments poured in. While some fans mentioned their own experiences of cancer battles – either personal or family ones – most seemed out to send Angie support. Many prayers were sent, with fans reminding Angie that she is being kept in their thoughts.
As The Hollywood Gossip reported earlier this year, Angie took to social media to share that her cancer is progressing at a worrying rate.
“Brad and I received the results from my scans. It’s not what we had hoped for,” she wrote.
Further details proved deeply saddening.
“I wish I could say that I’m in remission. Or that the cancer has vanished. But instead this is what we were told. Basically, the cancer has gone wild.m have new tumors in my brain. And the old ones are growing. The tumors in both my lungs are progressing and growing again. I have three tumors in my liver. It’s in my lymph nodes. And low and behold, it’s in my bones. My breast bone and both of my femurs.”
Colossians 4:2 “Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.” I’m not sure who took this pic or where it came from. I found it today when I was deleting pics. The “storage full” message on my phone led me to this gem. They say a picture speaks a thousand words. To me, this pic certainly does. I don’t remember many things about the days of pneumonia. But I do know that every time I opened my eyes, Brad was crying. But what I hadn’t realized was how much he was praying. At one point he couldn’t wake me up. He and the nurse shook me and tried to get me to respond as my O2 dropped to 58. I can’t imagine how terrified he was. Brad said all he could do was cry out to Jesus for help. He says I’m his little miracle. He really thought I was dying, (I did too). We all need to be aware of how cancer impacts our loved ones. It changes them forever as they yearn to fix us. They want answers. They want healing. They want divine intervention. They need prayer. They need encouragement. They need support and love. If you have a friend or loved one dealing with a sick spouse or child or parent, be there for them. Pray with them. Share the love of God and the peace of Jesus with them. Everything is so much better when it’s bathed in prayer by a great friend. Be that friend. They need you. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
Fans are likely praying for Angie across the board at this point. Angie has 54,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Angie should follow her Instagram or subscribe to Mackenzie’s account.