Mackenzie McKee’s Sick Mom Angie Douthit Shares Brave New Photo: ‘It’s Only Cancer’

Mackenzie McKee may have a lot to celebrate with her return to the MTV franchise that launched her career, but the new Teen Mom OG face has a lot of hardship in her life. Mackenzie’s mother Angie Douthit has been battling her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, with Mackenzie herself doing everything in her power to support her mom as the illness progresses.

Angie took to her Instagram account yesterday with a new photo showing how she’s doing. Angie’s photo showed her engaging in some physical activity as she tended to some overgrown greenery overtaking a wooden fence. She had been photographed with the brave smile that’s somewhat of a permanent deal: Angie is known for being a fierce fighter and maintaining a positive approach despite a disease that has now spread to many of her organs. Fans would likely argue that Angie was looking on the thin side, with her slender frame on show via a neon tank top and shorts.

Of course, Angie’s hair loss as a result of her cancer treatments was visible, with Angie rocking buzz-shaved hair.

A lengthy caption from Angie quoted the Bible, although it did close with some hashtags. One mentioned Angie’s fighting attitude, while another took a joking stab at the deadly illness.

“It’s only cancer,” Angie wrote to close her post.

Fan comments poured in. While some fans mentioned their own experiences of cancer battles – either personal or family ones – most seemed out to send Angie support. Many prayers were sent, with fans reminding Angie that she is being kept in their thoughts.

As The Hollywood Gossip reported earlier this year, Angie took to social media to share that her cancer is progressing at a worrying rate.

“Brad and I received the results from my scans. It’s not what we had hoped for,” she wrote.

Loading...

Further details proved deeply saddening.

“I wish I could say that I’m in remission. Or that the cancer has vanished. But instead this is what we were told. Basically, the cancer has gone wild.m have new tumors in my brain. And the old ones are growing. The tumors in both my lungs are progressing and growing again. I have three tumors in my liver. It’s in my lymph nodes. And low and behold, it’s in my bones. My breast bone and both of my femurs.”

Fans are likely praying for Angie across the board at this point. Angie has 54,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Angie should follow her Instagram or subscribe to Mackenzie’s account.