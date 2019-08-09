Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Sizzles In A Beach Bikini

Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson knew how to celebrate the last month of summer: by posting a sizzling picture of herself rocking a white bikini to Instagram. Danielle uploaded the stunning shot after a trip to the beach.

The blonde beauty famously found mega-fame after catching the eye of Justin Bieber back in 2014 when she was modeling for Guess. Since then, she has grown her social media presence into a fandom of nearly 490,000 followers, has won contracts with brands like lingerie line Adore Me, modeling spreads in magazines such as Sports Illustrated and Maxim.

Having walked in both Miami Swim Week and Toronto Swim Week, the stunner is no stranger to rocking bikinis. The one chosen for her most recent update is a classic white bikini set, with a rectangular bandeau style top with tiny spaghetti straps. Her bikini bottom is a matching classic style cut as well. The white of the swimsuit highlights her golden tan.

Danielle posed by arching her back slightly as she runs her hands through her wet hair. The pose showcased her incredibly flat stomach. In addition, Danielle closed her eyes, adding to the sultriness of the shot.

The lighting of the shot is a warm glow, suggesting either sunrise or sunset, and the background shows a beautiful blue ocean.

The upload earned over 7,300 likes and nearly 130 comments.

“Best beach body. Perfect,” wrote one fan, using three fire emoji to emphasize her hotness.

“Goddess,” seconded another with a red heart emoji.

“Stunning,” concluded a third.

The picture concludes an exciting week for the Canadian native. She also posted a video of herself yesterday enjoying a Queen concert with friends while clad in a black “We Will Rock You” t-shirt. She called the experience “amazing.”

Finally, Danielle also posted a double post update of herself enjoying time in New York. The blonde bombshell wore a white eyelet crop top with off-the shoulder sleeves and a corset-inspired tie up in the center. She then paired it with a light blue ruffled mini skirt with white detailing. Accessories included a straw Prada bag with a pink trim and pink mirrored sunglasses. In the first picture, Danielle bashfully looks down, while in the second she gives the camera a sweet smile.

The update earned nearly 4,000 likes and around 60 comments.

“One of my fav outfits on you,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Hello you are beautiful,” wrote a second follower.

“So gorgeous!!! Love this!!!” concluded a third.