Kid Rock Says Taylor Swift Is A Democrat Because She ‘Wants To Be In Movies’

The singer said that Swift, who recently discussed politics in an interview with 'Vogue,' is a Democrat in order to secure more roles in 'Hollyweird.'

American singer-songwriter Kid Rock had some words about Taylor Swift’s politics on Friday, and took to Twitter to claim that Swift was a Democrat in order to get more movie roles.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, continued and added that Swift would “suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get” movie roles, before ultimately wishing her luck in doing so.

Ritchie has been known for his conservative views in the past. In 2018 he campaigned for a Republican candidate for Senate in Michigan, per Roll Call. At the time, the singer also blasted the media and former President Obama.

He had previously joked that he would run for that Michigan Senate seat as Republican, and had even polled higher than the Republican he would later campaign for. He later apologized for the stunt, which include selling “Kid Rock for Senate 2018” merchandise, according to Roll Call.

Swift is set to star in the film adaptation of popular Broadway musical Cats. Swift will star as Bombalurina alongside James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Idris Elba, to name a few of her co-stars.

Kid Rock’s comments come just a day after an interview with Vogue, in which Swift discussed a myriad of topics, including politics.

Swift has become more politically active recently after being criticized for her political silence during the 2016 election that saw Donald Trump ascend to the nation’s highest office. Prior to last year’s election in November, Swift took to social media to endorse Democrat candidates and to criticized then-Republican Senate Marsha Blackburn, per Billboard.

Can’t stop won’t stop twinning with Paddington. ???? pic.twitter.com/ES9ufw8ZD8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 9, 2019

The singer also released a pro-LGBTQ+ anthem in June as the second single from her upcoming album, Lover. At the end of the music video for the song titled “You Need To Calm Down,” Swift urges viewers to sign a petition to support the Equality Act, which would provide protections to LGBTQ+ individuals at the federal level.

Her petition has received several notable signatures, including from some Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have all singed Swift’s petition.

In the interview with Vogue, Swift claimed that she did not speak out about politics in 2016 due to troubles in her personal life. The “You Need To Calm Down” singer was dealing with the fallout from a feud with rapper Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West. Swift said she worried that her endorsement of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton could have served as a liability due to the public’s perception of her at the time, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

“Look, snakes of a feather flock together,” Swift said, hypothesizing what people would have said about her would-be endorsement of Clinton in 2016. “Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

Swift has been promoting her upcoming album, Lover, which is due out August 23.