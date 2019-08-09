Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo With Two Daughters & Fans Can’t Get Over How Cute They Are

Behati Prinsloo is wowing fans with her most recent Instagram post.

As those who follow the model on social media know, Prinsloo shares a lot of photo from modeling gigs as well as a few of her husband, Adam Levine, but it’s not too frequently that she posts photos of her two daughters —Dusty Rose and Gio Grace Levine. But yesterday, the model floored fans by posting a sweet photo of motherhood in a nutshell.

In the cute new shot, Behati rocks a black graphic t-shirt and a matching pair of black shorts. She wears her long, blonde locks down and straight, accessorizing the look with a camo bucket hat and a pair of black sandals. There’s a lot going on in the image, with Gio strapped to her mom’s chest and little Dusty held on her hip.

Dusty appears to be wearing a smile on her face while clad in a pair of leopard print pajamas and little Gio looks as sweet as can be in a white onesie. Since the image went live on her account, it’s earned Behati a ton of attention from her fans with over 232,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to applaud the model for appearing to be such a great mother while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how adorable the two girls are. A few others just let her know that they are big fans.

“Being a mom is one of the most rewarding jobs you can have. Enjoy it!,” one follower commented.

“Yesss to strong women,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Your girls are perfect! everything! i love this family,” one more commented with a red heart emoji.

Recently, the mother of two appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she chatted about her family and kids. According to People, the model says that her husband wants to have at least five kiddos but she’s not totally on board with him in that regard.

“I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I’m backing [up], but just by one. Adam can’t have everything. I’m carrying them!”

In the past, Behati has expressed her desire to have more children, noting that she was an only child so having a few kids is something that is very important to her. She also chatted about Adam’s parenting style, saying that he’s actually the more strict parent, something that she didn’t expect going into parenthood.

But no matter how many kids the couple does decide to have, it’s safe to say that they’ll all be adorable.