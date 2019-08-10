Where Are Your Favorite ‘Teen Mom’ Stars From?

The Teen Mom franchise has been one of MTV’s most successful reality TV show ventures. Since the network premiered 16 and Pregnant in 2009, viewers have watched and grown up with some of the show’s standout stars. Many of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2‘s original cast members have gone on to create their own businesses, endorsed brands for paid sponsorships and have bought new homes for themselves and their families.

But exactly where are some of the most popular Teen Mom stars from and how did MTV find them?

Maci Bookout

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout was one of the first stars on 16 and Pregnant. After that, Maci was one of the first stars of Teen Mom. She has been with the franchise for more than a decade. Viewers first met Maci in Chatanooga, Tennessee, where she was born and raised with her brother, Matt, by her parents Sharon and Billy. The then-teenager attended Ooltewah High School in Ooltewah, Tenessee. The reality star also lived in Nashville for a while, according to InTouch Weekly. Maci is still living in Tenessee with her husband Taylor McKinney and children Bentley, Jayde and Maverick. Maci and Taylor bought a home in Ooltewah in October 2018. InTouch reports that the mansion is priced at $625,000.

Amber Portwood

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has also been on our television screens since 16 and Pregnant premiered. Joining the show in 2009, Amber went on to star in the first installment of Teen Mom. Since then, she has shown many parts of her life, from drug abuse to jail time to a custody battle with her ex Gary Shirley. The mother of two was born and raised in Anderson, Indiana and still lives there with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Chelsea Houska

The Teen Mom 2 star was born and raised in Vermillion, South Dakota, though she currently resides in Chancellor, South Dakota. According to Reality Blast, Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer purchased a home in South Dakota last year. The 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch set the couple back $418,000. The home was originally priced at $435,000.

Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn first appeared on our television screens in 2010 on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. When viewers met her, Kailyn was living in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, where she gave birth her first son while on the show. During Teen Mom 2, Kailyn met and fell in love with her now ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The couple married in 2014 and moved to Delaware to be closer to Javi’s United States Air Forces base. Kailyn still resides in Delaware and received a degree from Delaware State University in 2017.

Farrah Abraham

The Teen Mom OG star joined the cast in 2009 with her appearance on 16 and Pregnant. Farrah is originally from Council Bluffs, Iowa where she resided when her daughter, Sophia, was born. Since then, she has moved around quite a bit. The personality has lived in Florida, Texas and California during the past decade.