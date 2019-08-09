Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Donald Trump’s Claim That Video Games Cause Violence

Chrissy Teigen is taking issue with Donald Trump’s theory that video games cause violence. The cookbook author pointed out that video games exist everywhere across the globe, but other countries aren’t suffering from the mass shooting issues that the United States does.

According to Too Fab, Teigen challenged the president’s claims on Monday while in LA.

“Every country has video games,” she said.

“Every country has video games, they don’t have mass shootings like we do,” her husband John Legend added.

In a speech this week, Donald Trump claimed that mass shootings, like the two that occurred last week in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which claimed the lives of 32 people and injured dozens more, were partially the result of video games.

“We must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace,” Trump said. “It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately.”

Trump faced immediate criticism, with sites like NBC News fact-checking the president’s claim to show that there is no evidence that violent video games cause real-life violent acts. The news outlet showed that there have been multiple studies in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019 to investigate whether or not video games encourage violence, and there has been no evidence showing a link.

A poll shows that 72 percent of young men play video games, but juvenile crime has fallen even as video game playing has increased.

Instead, studies show that mass murderers all tend to have a few similar characteristics: a feeling of isolation, some sort of failure in their lives, and the tendency to blame that failure on other people. Others point out that access to weapons makes it easier for people to commit murder on a larger scale.

Teigen and Legend pointed this out, finding the hole in the president’s and other politician’s claims that video games carry some of the blame.

“Every country has video games, every country has mental illness, every country has all the other things we have, but they don’t have the guns we have,” he said.

When asked why politicians seem to want to turn to video games as a scapegoat for violence rather than pointed to guns, Teigen said it’s because the NRA supports politicians – and it’s in their best interest to find something else to blame.

Teigen has made the news this week after offering to host her own workout classes to encourage people to boycott SoulCycle and Equinox, two businesses that reportedly are funding Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.