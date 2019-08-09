NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Reveals What L.A. Lakers Could Expect From DeMarcus Cousins In 2019-20 Season

Can DeMarcus Cousins help the Lakers end their title drought?

When DeMarcus Cousins joined the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, most people thought that the Golden State Warriors would have an easy path to their third consecutive NBA championship title. Unfortunately, after suffering multiple injuries in the postseason, the Warriors ended up being dethroned by the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals 2019. One of the players who was greatly affected by the outcome of the 2018-19 NBA season is Cousins.

After failing to regain his All-Star form, DeMarcus Cousins is once again forced to accept another cheap deal in the 2019 NBA free agency where he decided to leave the Warriors to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Though there’s still a big question whether he can make himself fit in LeBron James’ team, Klay Thompson assured the Lakers that they got a “very good player, who’s very hungry.” In an interview with Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Thompson said that Cousins is going to be a “huge asset” for the Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA season.

“DeMarcus is a great teammate and I developed such a great chemistry with him, coming off screens and cutting off from posts,” Thompson said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. “I’ll miss him. I know he’s going to be a huge asset for the Lakers. When they slow it down, he’s so good on the block and such a great decision-maker. People don’t realize what a great decision-maker he is. Above all, I love his will to compete. He was very hurt last year during our Finals run but he was still out there making a huge impact and getting double-doubles and he won us a couple games, honestly.”

Though he failed to help the Warriors bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy last season, Klay Thompson believes that DeMarcus Cousins could still return to the player that was once considered as one of the most dominant big men in the league. Since the 2019 NBA offseason started, Cousins has already shown a massive improvement with his physique. Cousins also claimed that his quad is already 100 percent healed.

This may be the first time DeMarcus Cousins will playing for the Purple and Gold, but he isn’t expected to have a hard time making himself comfortable in Los Angeles since he will be reuniting with some familiar faces, including Rajon Rondo, Anthony Davis, and Quinn Cook. Cousins and Cook played together in Golden State last season, while Rondo and Davis were his teammates during his stint with the New Orleans Pelicans.