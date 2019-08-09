Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Taking Son To Hawaii Knowing She Could Go To Jail: “I Think It’s Worth It’

Last month, Kailyn Lowry traveled to Hawaii with her three kids. She and her friend and co-star, Leah Messer, vacationed with their kids along with MTV cameras. While Leah was filmed for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, Kail revealed that MTV didn’t film her. Slowly, it was revealed that Kail wasn’t filmed due to a “legal matter” and it was eventually revealed that Kail took her oldest son on vacation over his father’s schedule visitation time. Now, the mom of three is opening up about her decision to take her son on vacation and the possibility of going to jail for it.

Hollywood Life reveals that Kailyn opened up on her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley about the situation.

“I made this decision [with] full awareness that I could potentially go to jail for 24 hours and I think it’s worth it.”

Kailyn explained that both she and Jo have to notify one another about vacations 30 days prior. She said it is a “first come, first serve” type of thing and whoever puts the notice in first, gets the vacation time. Initially, she planned her vacation for July 5 to July 20. However, after finding out her friend and co-star Leah Messer was going to Hawaii on July 1, Kailyn wanted to go to Hawaii earlier to spend time with Leah and her family. According to Kail, the first week of July was hers anyway so she changed her vacation days after she submitted her vacation notice.

Even though the first week of July was supposed to be Kailyn’s week with her son, there was a holiday during that week, the Fourth of July. She and Jo alternate years with holidays and this year was supposed to be Jo’s year to have their son for the Fourth of July. Kail texted with her ex to see if they could make some arrangements, but Jo didn’t want to give up his scheduled time according to Kail. Kailyn went to Hawaii with her son anyway and now Jo could possibly file contempt on Kailyn.

“Jo said he could see me in court,” Kailyn told Lindsie Chrisley on the podcast.

However, Kailyn claimed that she could have filed contempt on Jo in two incidences, but she hasn’t.

Loading...

There was a time when Kailyn and Jo got along really well. In fact, Kailyn even attended Jo’s wedding last year when he married his long-time girlfriend Vee Torres. Now, though, things are not getting along and Jo reportedly isn’t filming for the new season of Teen Mom 2.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jo reportedly doesn’t “want to deal” with Kailyn anymore, nor does he want to deal with the show. Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, reportedly isn’t filming for the show, either. However, Javi’s reasons are reportedly different than Jo’s. Javi has his own gym and he reportedly doesn’t want his business “associated with the show” according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Teen Mom 2 is filming for Season 9B and will return to MTV at a later date. For now, fans can catch up with Teen Mom OG which airs Monday nights on MTV.