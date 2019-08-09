Aussie Model Tarsha Whitmore Slays In Black And Gold Chained Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore is heating up Instagram yet again.

As fans who follow the Australian-born beauty on social media are well-aware, pretty much no ensemble is off limits for the the model. Tarsha loves to flaunt her fit physique in a number of NSFW outfits but her favorite outfit choice definitely seems to be the bikini, especially over the past few months. In a recent image that was shared for her fans, Whitmore leaves little to be desired in another scandalous swimsuit.

In the gorgeous, new photo, the model tags herself in Australia’s Gold Coast. The landscape of the image is gorgeous with Whitemore posing with ton of huge rocks just at her back. The model wears her dark locks up in a high topknot, closing her eyes for the image and letting her true beauty shine through while sporting a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Tarsha strikes a sexy pose, putting on hand against a rock and staggering her legs. The model’s killer abs and toned legs take center in the shot and it’s safe to say that she’s been putting in a lot of time at the gym. Whitemore dons a black bikini with gold chains on the top and bottom straps — making for an insanely sexy suit.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the model a ton of attention with over 21,000 likes in addition to 220-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Whitemore know that she looks incredible while countless others chimed in on her amazing figure.

“How can you be this perfect??!!!!,” one follower commented on the image with a series of blue heart emoji.

“Good morning beautiful you always look awesome,” another follower raved.

“Wow Tarsha you blow me away,” one more Instagrammer raved with a few pink heart emoji.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Tarsha posted a fun photo of herself posing on a giant chess board. While clad in an insanely sexy red bikini, the social media star posed against a big chess piece while her body was on full display. In the image, Tarsha wore her long, blonde-dyed locks down and slightly waved, and was all smiles for the photo. Whitmore also donned a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and red lipstick.

In the caption of the image, she credits the brand Tiger Mist for her suit and like most of her photo shares do, this one earned her a ton of attention with over 200 comments and 21,000 likes.