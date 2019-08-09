‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Tom Bergeron Teases Timing Of Season 28 Cast Reveal As Rumors Swirl

It’s almost time for Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars and spoilers are starting to emerge regarding the upcoming cast. It had been expected that a couple of contestants would be revealed earlier this week on Good Morning America, but that was put on hold. Now host Tom Bergeron is hinting at what’s next as DWTS fans buzz over which celebrities they think will hit the dance floor.

The premiere date of DWTS Season 28 isn’t too far away. Good Housekeeping notes that the first show airs on ABC on Monday, September 16, and that means that the professional dancers and their celebrity partners will be spending their days together rehearsing quite soon.

Those initial cast announcements seemed to be pushed out after last weekend’s newsworthy incidents in Ohio and Texas, and now it seems they have yet to be rescheduled. Host Tom Bergeron shared Friday morning via Twitter that they won’t come during the week of August 12, but that it won’t be too much further beyond that.

Which celebrities are rumored to be joining the Season 28 Dancing with the Stars cast? Spoilers from gossip guru Reality Steve suggest that The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown may well be in the mix of things for this fall cast, but he doesn’t believe Tyler Cameron or any of the other guys will be included.

Dancing with the Stars spoiler and news Twitter account @DWTSGossip recently noted that Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has raised some eyebrows about the possibility that she might be tapped to join the cast this fall too.

There has been some buzz that producers may be aiming to bring on a couple to compete against one another, and that may be why rumors regarding Hannah and Tyler gained so much traction recently. Since it supposedly won’t be The Bachelorette pair, PureDWTS notes that they have had a popular couple in mind for a while now.

Early Dancing with the Stars spoilers from insiders suggests that there are some legitimately big names coming to Season 28. The speculation that perhaps they could snag retired NFL pro Rob Gronkowski and his Sports Illustrated model girlfriend Camille Kotak would certainly fit into that category and fill that potential couple slot.

The Hollywood Reporter noted a while back that UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi could become a possible DWTS contender. That buzz seems to have ramped up again this summer, but this casting choice definitely doesn’t appear to be a lock.

It would certainly seem likely that solid DWTS spoilers regarding the fall group of celebrities will start to emerge within the next week or two. The series does tend to have a few typical types of people they include and that will probably be the case this fall too.

Even if producers are going for bigger names, it wouldn’t be a stretch to expect a young Disney star, a pro or retired athlete, an Olympic star, a former child star, perhaps a well-known social media influencer, and an older “legend” from the entertainment industry.

Loading...

What about the pros for Season 28? Dancing with the Stars spoilers via PureDWTS note that there may be some new faces paired with celebrities this fall, as there was an invite-only audition held last spring.

It seems virtually certain that viewers will see Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, and Sharna Burgess hitting the dance floor. It also seems pretty likely that Emma Slater and Cheryl Burke will be involved as well.

As for the guys, it seems likely that Val Chmerkovskiy will be doing DWTS. In addition, at least some of last year’s pro slate like Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, and Sasha Farber will be cast too.

For now, fans will have to stay tuned for additional Dancing with the Stars spoilers as they begin to emerge over the next week or two. The premiere of Season 28 is right around the corner and people are anxious to dig into another DWTS run.