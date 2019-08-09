Miley Cyrus Flaunts Abs In Sports Bra On Vacation With Brody Jenner’s Ex Kaitlynn Carter

Miley and her sister, Brandi, are vacationing with Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.

Kaitlynn Carter seems to be getting over her recent split from Brody Jenner with a little help from her friends. Radar Online reports the Hills: New Beginnings star, 30, has been enjoying her Italian getaway with friends, Miley Cyrus, 26, and the singer’s sister, Brandi Cyrus, 32. Kaitlynn and Brandi have been pals for quite some time. Last month, the 30-year-old was a guest on Brandi’s podcast, Your Favorite Thing, co-hosted by Bachelor star Wells Adams.

Ok Magazine noted many fans were unaware Kailynn was also close to the “Wrecking Ball” singer. However, it appears Miley is supporting her amid her breakup.

The pals were photographed leaving the Dolomites mountain range by helicopter. The beautiful blondes opted for casual, comfortable clothing. Miley showed off her fit physique in a black sports bra and matching workout leggings. Her incredible abs were on full display. She paired her look with a black hat and black sneakers. Brandi wore a black long-sleeved T-shirt, black leggings, and white sneakers. Kaitlynn looked colorful and cool, donning a tie dyed ACDC sweatshirt, black leggings, and white tennis shoes.

According to Us Weekly, Brody and Kaitlynn split up just a year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia. A source, however, confirmed to the publication that the couple was never legally married. Brody also reportedly showed signs of having cold feet before his nuptials.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” said the pair’s rep, Scott Newman, to Us Weekly in a statement on August 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Brody has already moved out of the couple’s Malibu home and both parties have seemingly stopped wearing their wedding rings.

In June, Caitlyn Jenner’s son claimed the filming of Hills: New Beginnings had strengthened his relationship with Kaitlynn.

“I think that it made us closer if anything, for sure,” he told Us. “The first year [of marriage] … I feel like we’ve been married for longer. We’ve been together for almost six years now, so, yeah, it wasn’t that big of a change.”

He continued to say he felt his first year of marriage was easy.

The reality star also discussed the possibility of having children.

“I think if we do all of a sudden or accidentally and it happens, we will be very excited and ready for it, but we’re not in a rush,” said the MTV star.

To see more of Brody and Kaitlynn, be sure to watch Hills: New Beginnings on MTV.