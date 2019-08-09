German Bombshell Toni Garrn Sizzles In Tiny Bikini For Cheeky New Photo

Toni Garrn is tanning in the shade this summer to prevent burns in the 100-degree-plus weather of the desert where she currently is. On Thursday, the German bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she shows off her incredible model figure in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, 27-year-old model from Hamburg is lying on a patio couch as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that consists of a red triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, putting her cleavage front and center. The model teamed her scarlet top with a pair of patterned bottoms in white and red for a mismatched look. Her bikini bottoms sit low on her frame, putting her slender physique in full evidence, particularly her long legs and toned abs.

Garrn is lying on her back with one arm crossed over her stomach as she poses with her legs open, in a sultry way. She is winking at the camera, which is positioned slightly above her. Garrn is wearing a genera layer of black eyeliner on her upper lid as well as dark mascara, which makes the baby blue of her eyes stand out. Her blonde hair is pulled back into a bun or ponytail, keeping it away from her face as she enjoys the shade.

Garrn didn’t disclose where she is, simply including a hashtag “Desert Heat” in the caption, while teasing her followers that they would never guess her location.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Garrn shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 20,000 likes and more than 160 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the European beauty took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her, in both English and her native German.

“Most beautiful girl in the world,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with three pink flower emoji.

“She’s absolutely adorable totally cute,” another user chimed in, adding two sparkly pink heart and a face blowing a heart kiss to the end of the message.

In addition to her successful modeling career, which included signing an exclusive contract with Calvin Klein in 2008, Garrn is also famous for having dated Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio from 2013 to 2014, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out.