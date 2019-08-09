Fans Want Amber Portwood Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’ Amid Panic Over Psychological State

Amber Portwood has had a lot to smile about of late. The Teen Mom OG star has been granted additional visitation time with 15-month-old son James following an arrest earlier this year – Amber was alleged to have attacked boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete in the presence of the couple’s infant child.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Amber has sent thanks to her social media followers for supporting her through the rough times.

Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s report have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. While the 27-year-old received support from some fans with one calling her “brave,” it looks like this set of viewers has reached somewhat of a joint consensus: namely, they’re calling for Amber to be fired from the MTV series.

“Once again she has lost custody of another child. She should be removed from that stupid show,” a user wrote with 88 other agreeing.

Another popular comment referenced former Teen Mom OG member Farrah Abraham and former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, with mentions of their exits from the MTV franchise this year.

“It took years to finally get Farrah and Jenelle kicked off the show even with their terrible life choices. This isn’t the first time Amber has hit a bf. If it was the dad doing it to one of the girls they’d be instantly kicked off. Don’t see why this is any different.”

As fans will know, Farrah left Teen Mom OG amid a scandal centering around her raunchy image and internet-circulated sex tapes. Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 following husband David Eason allegedly shooting and killing the family’s dog Nugget.

Mentions of Amber’s psychological state were marked amid today’s comments. The star suffers from bipolar disorder alongside her borderline personality disorder diagnosis. Both have been mentioned by Amber on the show, with fans watching this mother battle her demons and seek professional help.

“Amber is always going to be unstable. She needs to be carefully monitored…” one user stated.

“she is a d ru g abuser and commits domestic violence against her partners. MTV needs to fire her ASAP!” another angrily wrote.

A user mentioning Amber’s recent arrest appeared to be voicing agreement with the above sentiment by adding that Amber should be “fired.”

Amber shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. Alongside being a parent to baby James with Glennon, Amber is also a mother to daughter Leah whom she welcomed with now-ex Gary Shirley. Fans wishing to see more of Amber should follow her Instagram.