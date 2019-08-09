Sofia Richie Stuns In Revealing Minidress As She Steps Out With Scott Disick In Italy

Sofia Richie has barely just arrived in Italy and she is already turning heads with her beauty.

The model was spotted going on a date with her beau, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and she definitely did not hold back with her fashion choices. She was pictured stepping out in Capri on Thursday night, rocking a super sexy pink minidress, which hugged her world-famous curves like a glove. The revealing number also featured a plunging neckline, which allowed her to showcase her ample cleavage.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Sofia paired the dress with some black heeled sandals, as well as a bright pink purse. Her dark blonde locks were styled into a sleek bun with a center part, and she donned a few accessories such as a pair of golden hoop earrings and some rings across her fingers. The 20-year-old’s golden tan matched perfectly with the color of her dress — a sign that she has been enjoying her summer to the fullest. She also sported some classy makeup, but didn’t overdo it, rocking only some mascara, a dab of blush, and some pink-colored lipstick on her full lips.

Walking hand in hand with his natural beauty was Scott, a.k.a Lord Disick, who decided to up his own fashion game to match Sofia’s. The father-of-three looked super smart in a blue satin shirt, a pair of summery white pants that he kept in place with a brown belt, and a brown suit jacket. Scott completed the look with some beige-colored shoes, which added another fancy layer to his date night outfit.

The couple, who are currently in southern Italy to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday aboard a million-dollar yacht, were joined by the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, “momager” Kris Jenner, and her own longtime partner, Corey Gamble. The 63-year-old exuded European chicness in a long white dress with frill details all over, as well as a pair of low sandals. She rocked some big statement earrings, and carried an expensive-looking Chanel handbag with her. Corey was also dressed up in an eye-catching patterned suit, contrasting with Kris’s all-white ensemble.

Loading...

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick head on a date night in Capri https://t.co/OLkY0no7SV via @DailyMailCeleb — Shootersyk"DamyEku" (@ShootersykEku) August 9, 2019

Walking just behind the two couples were a few of Kylie’s closest friends, including Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel. As The Daily Mail pointed out, Kylie reportedly rented a $1.2 million-a-week superyacht to celebrate her August 10 birthday, with friends and family joining her, her boyfriend Travis Scott, and their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster for the lavish bash.