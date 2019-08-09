Parents Go Wild For Kate Middleton’s Reaction To Princess Charlotte Sticking Tongue Out At Crowd

Kate Middleton is being praised for her reaction to daughter Charlotte’s cheeky antics, The Daily Mail has reported.

On Thursday, August 8, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Kate’s parents Mike and Carole Middleton, and two of their three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the King’s Cup regatta at Cowes, Isle of Wight, where the royal’s four-year-old daughter quickly stole the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the young princess was urged to wave at cameras and onlookers captivated by the royal family’s presence, but Charlotte seemed to have another idea. Rather than doing as she was encouraged, the child opted for a hilarious and cheeky acknowledgement towards the crowd and stuck her tongue out at them.

As noted by The Daily Mail, a clip of the silly moment was shared to InStyle Magazine‘s Instagram account, revealing the Duchess’s reaction to her daughter’s facial expression. The mother-of-three quickly put a stop to her daughter’s antics, but it was clear that the royal was far from mad over the “incident.” Instead, Kate appeared amused by the moment, wearing a huge smile and letting out a laugh before shuffling Charlotte away from the eyes of the crowd.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section of InStyle Magazine‘s post of the hilarious moment — which, at the time of this writing, has already been viewed over 750,000 times — to heap praise on the Duchess of Cambridge for her reaction to her young daughter.

“Kate’s reaction to this makes me love her,” one person wrote, while another said that the Duchess “blows my mind with her grace.”

“I love it, so cute, so natural, and I just admire how Kate just smiles, a sign of a very competent and confident mum!! Positive Parenting at its best!!! Go Kate!” commented a third.

Another fan said that Kate had the “perfect reaction to an uncontrollable situation with all the grace and beauty she holds.”

Other Instagram users found similarities to other royal in both Kate and Charlotte.

“Kate’s reaction is so Diana I love it,” one person wrote, while many others noted that Charlotte’s antics were quiet similar to those of her uncle, Prince Harry, when he was younger.

This is hardly the first time that Princess Charlotte has showed off her personality to the press. As Town And Country Magazine noted, another viral moment involving the young royal was during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding last year, when she was again caught sticking her tongue out at cameras while waiting in a car.