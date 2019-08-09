Amanda Cerny Gets Soaking Wet In Sexy, Mismatched Bikini

Amanda Cerny’s most recent Instagram share has her fans wanting more.

When it comes to a social media following, the YouTube sensation is definitely not lacking. The brunette beauty boasts an impressive following of over 25 million on Instagram alone and each and every day, it seems like her star continues to rise. In the most recent photo that was shared for her loyal fans, Amanda says she’s trying to provide a little bit of “fitspo.”

In the killer shot, Cerny lays in the sand, right around where the waves break. The beautiful water around her glistens as the stunner leans her head back, closing her eyes and looking straight up into the sun. Cerny wears her long, dark locks down and curled and appears to be donning minimal makeup for the occasion. The model leans back, putting her hands in the sand while her body is on full display.

While clad in a green bikini top and skimpy, black bottoms, Amanda’s toned abs and legs are on full display in the shot. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the model a lot of attention with over 896,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to ask Amanda where she got her bikini while countless other gushed over her fit physique.

“Barbie called…she wants her waist back,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Absolutely gorgeous in every way possible. I had my first veggie burger today it was surprisingly good so going to try eating things without a face all because of you. Thank you,” another chimed in.

“Thats a great body there,” another wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

Over the past few weeks, the YouTube star has been sharing a ton of sexy photos for fans and each and every post causes quite a stir. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Amanda posed for a sultry photo at the famed Casamigos Ranch prior to a wedding. In the image, the 28-year-old struck a pose in front of a big tree trunk, while her body was on full-display in a curve-hugging leopard print dress that fits her like a glove.

Amanda accessorizes the outfit with a black fedora hat and a matching black purse. The 25-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. This particular shot earned Amanda a lot of attention with over 2,700-plus comments.

It’s safe to say that Amanda is one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet.