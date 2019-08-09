Katy Perry Finds Englishmen’s Humor Irresistible: ‘They Sound Like They’ve Got Tradition’

In a recent radio interview, Katy Perry admitted that she finds Englishmen’s humor irresistible and the reason why, per Music News.

In a discussion on U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast with hosts Jamie Theakston and Ellie Taylor, Perry explains that English gentlemen are her type.

“I think I like English gentlemen because there’s something in that kind of sarcastic dark sense of humor and I like that they sound really eloquent and there’s more history in the U.K. than there is in America,” the “Dark Horse” chart-topper expressed.

“They sound like they’ve got tradition,” she added.

“Actually they have more tradition and I like that. There’s tea time. We don’t really have many traditions here in America.”

She spilled that the way to her heart is a breakfast of beans on toast and a cup of tea, a popular beverage in England.

“I’ve got to tell you every time I come to the U.K., my first breakfast is baked beans on toast with a nice cuppa,” she revealed.

In 2010, Perry married British actor and comedian Russell Brand. They divorced in 2012 and have moved on to new partners.

Brand is now re-married and has two children with Scottish lifestyle blogger Laura Gallacher.

Perry found love in Orlando Bloom and is currently engaged to The Lord of the Rings British actor.

Today, Katy dropped a new single, “Small Talk,” worldwide. It was co-written with “How Long” talent Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson, and Jacob Kasher Hindlin.

Loading...

In a recent Instagram Live Q&A session, she revealed that she has no plans to tour her new music any time soon but still has the intention of releasing new songs, which The Inquisitr reported. She also stated that she will not be performing at this years MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.

On Spotify, Perry’s last single release “Never Really Over,” remains her most played song with over 155 million streams. On YouTube, its official music video has racked up over 85 million views on her channel.

Currently, Perry has over 35 million monthly listeners on the app making her the 29th most played act in the world.

In between releasing new music, Katy is a judge on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. They wrapped up the seventeenth season in May this year. Earlier this month, it was announced the three of them will return for a third season together, per The Inquisitr.

Katy Perry’s social media presence is strong. With 107.8 million followers on Twitter, she is the most followed person on the app, according to Friend or Follow. On Instagram, she has over 84.2 million followers.