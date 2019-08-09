Ricky Martin Fans Go Wild Over First Instagram Photo Of Baby Daughter

Fans of singer Ricky Martin have gone wild over the first photo the Latin crooner has posted to Instagram of his infant daughter Lucia. Ricky and husband Jwan welcomed their daughter in December 2018.

Ricky captioned the sweet pic, “La luz de mis ojos #Lucia,” which translates to “the light of my eyes.” The couple is also parents to twins Valentino and Matteo.

Keeping a big secret is nothing new for the notoriously private singer, who shot to fame as a preteen in the Spanish-language teen supergroup, Menudo in 1984. He did not reveal that he and Jwan had tied the knot until January of this year. The singer noted to Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show that he had popped the question to Jwan in 2016. It was later revealed in Out Magazine that the couple had a three-day party, including according to Martin, the essentials; the dinner, rehearsal, party, and recovery.

Lucia is a stunning baby, wearing a green floral top, pink shorts and a bow in her hair in the too-cute-for-words photo.

In an Instagram post shortly after the baby’s birth, Jwan stated that the couple was beyond happy to announce they were parents once again. He also remarked that their entire family was in love with Lucia.

Martin said in an interview with Attitude Magazine that he regrets not coming out sooner and being more authentic in his sexuality when he burst onto the music scene as a solo artist with a jaw-dropping performance on the Grammy Awards in 1999 of his smash tune “The Cup Of Life.”

Three months after his Grammy performance, Martin debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his first English-language album, opening the doors for other Latin singers to follow including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, and Enrique Iglesias reported Billboard.

“I was a closeted gay man who was making my partners hide. I had relationships with other men who were in the closet and I had other relationships with men who were not in the closet but because of me went back into the closet,” he said to Attitude. “I submitted myself to my career completely. I didn’t open doors to new relationships, and I’m not talking about romantic relationships, I’m talking about any relationship because I didn’t want people to know me too much.”

It appears the artist is continuing to shield himself from public commentary on his life by only releasing information regarding his personal affairs when he is ready.