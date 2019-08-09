Blonde Bombshell Abby Dowse Puts On Chesty Display In Ultra-Small Metallic Bikini

This summer has been one that has been filled with bikinis for Instagram sensation Abby Dowse.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on social media know, Dowse regularly floods her feed with bikini shots, lingerie shots, and other NSFW photos, earning plenty of attention with each and every one. In them most recent photo that was shared with her 1.4 million-plus fans, Abby leaves virtually nothing to the imagination in one of the sexiest suits that she’s ever worn.

The photo is snapped at a downward angle as Abby lies in a pool lounger. Only the model’s plump lips and nose are visible in the shot due to the angle of the photo. And Dowse has her whole entire body on display in one of the tiniest suits on the planet. The top of the NSFW bikini is metallic and barely contains the model’s cleavage. The bottoms of the suit are equally as small and feature string sides and just a thin piece of fabric to cover her NSFW parts.

Her toned and tanned legs and taut tummy take center in the photo and she accessorizes the look with a number of long silver necklaces that dip well into her chest. In just a short time of the hot new snapshot going live on her account, it’s earned Abby a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 15,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments.

Most fans commented on the image to let the model know that she looks absolutely flawless while countless others gushed over her incredible figure. Of course, a few other followers had no words for the jaw-dropping image, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“Your body is incredible girl,” one follower wrote with a heart-eye and kissy face emoji tied to the end.

“Thank you for flaunting those curves!!,” another raved with a series of flame emoji.

“Baby you are beautiful,” one more Instagram user chimed in with some more heart-eye emoji.

And when she isn’t flaunting her flawless figure in skimpy little bikinis, you can likely find Abby rocking some NSFW lingerie. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the blonde-haired beauty posed on a white bed in what appears to be her home. She wore her long, locks down and slightly curled while donning a face full of makeup. While clad from head to toe in sexy red lingerie, Abby spread her legs open while striking a pose on her bed.

Like her most recent share, this one earned the model a lot of attention with over 31,000 likes and 900-plus comments.