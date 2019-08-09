Shanina Shaik Rocks Plunging, Cut-Out Swimsuit In Scorching Double Instagram Update

Shanina Shaik is showing off her incredible bikini body again on Instagram, and her fans have taken notice.

The newest photos of the Victoria’s Secret model to hit the social media platform were shared on Friday, August 9, and have quickly gained the attention of her 1.9 million followers. The upload contained a duo of snaps that captured the 28-year-old posing on a boat with the picturesque, cloudless sky and deep blue water providing a gorgeous background behind her.

While no geotag was included with the post, another addition to the babe’s feed just hours before simply had “Sardinia” written in the caption, indicating that Shanina was likely going to spend a few days on the Italian island. Her fans, however, did not seem concerned over the location of the impromptu photo shoot, instead being captivated by her incredible figure that was left very much on display in her sexy, cut-out swimsuit.

Shanina sent pulses racing with her glowing “orange sherbet” look that left very little to the imagination. She sported a seriously skimpy one-piece swimsuit that was just as revealing as a bikini, and her followers certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display. The top part of the bombshell’s swimwear featured a plunging neckline that left her decolletage bare and put an insane amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Two scandalous cutouts spanned the side of her body to show off even more of her bronzed skin and slender figure, while a small amount of fabric offered a bit of coverage over her midsection, though fans knew that underneath was a set of rock-hard abs. A simple string tie connected the piece high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist even more.

The Australian beauty let her natural beauty shine in the scorching double Instagram update. She wore her dark brown hair down in natural curls, which fell all around her head, and a few in front. Fortunately, it was not enough to cover up her face, which was left makeup-free to show off her striking features and stunning natural complexion.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her with love for the eye-popping new addition to her Instagram feed. The post accrued over 17,000 likes within just four hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote, while another called Shanina a “goddess.”

“Perfection,” commented a third.

To the delight of Shanina’s millions of fans, this is not the only time she has shown off her incredible figure as of late. The model debuted her next vacation destination late last night with a full-length look at her in her light orange swimsuit, showing off her incredible curves and long, toned legs as she posed again on a boat, driving her followers absolutely wild.