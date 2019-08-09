Ashley Graham Heats Up Instagram In Lingerie Snap, Followers Thank Her For Being An Inspiration To Women

Ashley Graham has gained more than 8.7 million followers on popular social media site Instagram after rising to fame as a Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model. The brunette beauty often takes to the photo-sharing site to get her followers’ pulses racing in barely-there outfits, swimsuits, and lingerie while inspiring people all around the world with her body positivity and self-confidence.

On Friday, the model posted a sensual black-and-white photo of herself posing in white lingerie that left her curves on display and had her followers begging for more. The 31-year-old stuns in a two-piece lingerie set, including a textured top that highlights her busty chest and exposes her tummy. The semi-sheer bottoms include a delicate lace pattern that hug her hips while a sheer white nightshirt is left open in the front, slightly falling off her body.

The model completed the look with her shoulder-length brunette tresses blowing out to the side and partially covering her face while her eyes were made up in thick black eyeliner and mascara, making them pop as she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption of the sensual snap, Ashley tells her followers that she’s celebrating her curves “today and every day” before sending them off to check out plus-size fashion brand Addition Elle where they can use her lingerie code to get 30 percent off their purchase.

Many of the model’s followers were thrilled to be able to benefit from a discount on their lingerie purchases and left comments telling her that they were excited to check out the brand’s shop. Others gushed over her beauty and sexy curves while expressing how much of an inspiration she is to them.

“Thank you for not editing your stretch marks, queen I love you!” one Instagram user commented.

“OMG, you’re so beautiful,” another follower gushed.

Loading...

“Will I have a body like yours if I order? lol. Love it!!” another fan joked, following up with a heart-eyed emoji.

Ashley is an advocate for diversity and representation in the fashion and beauty industries and has been outspoken about what representation means and looks like. According to BuzzFeed, the model recently spoke about how true representation is achieved, commenting that it isn’t enough to make external changes, such as with marketing and branding, but that there must also be internal, structural changes as well.