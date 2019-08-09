NFL Rumors: Eagles Should Consider Signing Colin Kaepernick As Backup Quarterback, ‘CBS Philadelphia’ Suggests

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Colin Kaepernick created quite a buzz on Wednesday when he took to social media to share a workout video where he said he’s “still ready” to play in the NFL despite more than two years away from the game. With the Philadelphia Eagles losing backup quarterback Nate Sudfield due to a wrist injury during Thursday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, recent reports have suggested that the team might want to consider signing the 31-year-old former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller, given how thin their quarterback depth chart is behind injury-prone starter Carson Wentz.

According to a report from CBS Philadelphia, Wentz’s backups at quarterback also include veteran Cody Kessler and fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson, neither of whom “inspire confidence” as possible starters in the event Wentz goes down with another injury. The outlet mentioned Kaepernick’s recent workout video, noting how he has been “not-so-quietly blackballed” over his decision in 2016 to start kneeling during the national anthem and suggesting that it wouldn’t hurt the Eagles to give him a call and invite him to work out for the team.

While CBS Philadelphia noted that there are several unsigned quarterbacks whom the Eagles can consider if Kessler fails to impress as a second-stringer, the outlet opined that “retreads” such as Brock Osweiler, Sam Bradford, Matt Cassel, and Josh McCown don’t stick out as appealing choices for the role. Kaepernick, on the other hand, was described as “one of the most electrifying” signal-callers in the NFL, as well as someone who took the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 and threw 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 2016 – his final season in the league.

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick sends message to NFL with workout video saying he's been "denied work for 889 days" https://t.co/ubbUnPbAY3 pic.twitter.com/d4Y1cEYddF — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 9, 2019

As noted by The Washington Post, a number of Eagles fans expressed similar sentiments on social media, as they appealed to their home team to consider giving Colin Kaepernick a shot. The publication also speculated that the Eagles could be one of the NFL teams that might turn out to be “more receptive” to Kaepernick, as the team’s roster includes multiple players who have also talked openly about their opinions on certain political and social issues.

Regarding the possibility of adding any one of the other free-agent quarterbacks available in the market, The Washington Post speculated that the Eagles might prefer someone with “far more recent” experience in the NFL, but also admitted that most of the available quarterbacks at the moment are “notable, if uninspiring.”

For his part, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday that he is optimistic that Sudfield will make a successful recovery from his injury. He added that the team is “not there yet” as far as the possibility of signing another quarterback is concerned.