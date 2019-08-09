WWE News: Legend Not Returning To Company, Despite Being Advertised

Earlier this week, Sportskeeda shared the news that Kane — who’s currently serving as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee — is set to make his long-awaited return to the squared circle.

The Big Red Machine hasn’t been seen anywhere near a WWE ring since he teamed up with The Undertaker to wrestle Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel last year. Since then, though, his future with the company has been as mysterious as his demonic character.

Contrary to the report, however, Glenn Jacobs’ camp are stating that he isn’t scheduled to appear at any WWE shows in the near future. As noted by Knox News, Knoxville County communications director, Rob Link, clarified that Jacobs’ wrestling career is on hiatus for now.

“Just confirmed that Mayor Jacobs has no scheduled appearances at this time.”

WWE is advertising Kane for two upcoming events in Louisiana later this month. One of the shows will reportedly see him face fellow big man Braun Strowman, but WWE spokesperson Joe Villa informed Knox News that the lineups for the Louisiana shows won’t be available until after SummerSlam.

If Kane is booked to make a return any time soon, it makes sense for him to appear at the Louisiana events. House shows are used by WWE to test matches and possible storylines, as well as gauge fan reactions.

With the scheduled Louisiana shows happening less than a month before Monday Night Raw comes to Knoxville, WWE might want to ease the performer back into the spotlight before unveiling him on television to a home state crowd.

At the same time, Jacobs might not appear at the Knoxville show at all. Since accepting the job as mayor, he’s shifted his focus to politics.

Look for the 100 year anniversary blend of Knox County's own @JFG_Coffee coming soon. pic.twitter.com/I4bHnCCkgW — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 7, 2019

Loading...

While he did appear at some WWE events last year, he did so because Knox County first responders received a check from WWE in return for his services.

With a Saudi Arabian show set to take place this fall, however, a Kane return could be on the cards. Those shows are synonymous with legends returning, so if Kane has agreed to any limited appearances, chances are he’s being saved for events where WWE makes a lot of money for showcasing their old timers.

Kane hasn’t officially hung up his boots yet, which means he will return to in-ring action eventually. A superstar of his pedigree deserves a retirement match down the line, and his last in-ring outing left a lot to be desired in the eyes of the WWE Universe after all. He deserves to go out on a high note.