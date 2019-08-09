Iskra Lawrence Stuns In Pink Lingerie While Walking In A Field

Iskra Lawrence knew how to celebrate national undies day earlier this week — by flaunting her fabulous figure in a lacy pink lingerie set. The blonde beauty posted the video to Instagram, where is has been viewed over one million times.

In her caption, Iskra characteristically urged her followers to love their bodies and love themselves. The model has made it her mission to grow body positivity, after she was dropped as a teenager by her modeling agency for getting too fat. In response, Iskra has developed a campaign where she focuses on a glorifying all bodies, such as with #AerieReal, which is with connection with her Aerie modeling contract. Her positivity has also translated to social media success, where she now has over 4.5 million followers.

The upload begins with the song “Summer” by Noah North. In the video, Iskra begins by cheerfully raising her hands above her head in the bright sunlight. The video then clips to Iskra walking through a beautiful field, with tall grass and red stone. After slightly musing her hair, Iskra playfully turns around to once again raise her hands into the air. After another few seconds of Iskra walking through nature, the post clips to a closer up view of Iskra’s gorgeous smile before panning out the beautiful scenery.

In terms of attire, Iskra wore a pink lacy bralette with a matching panties with a cheeky cut, both from Aerie. She wore no other accessories, no makeup, and and let her blonde locks fall naturally down her shoulders.

The post earned more than 253,000 likes and over 2,750 comments.

“Obsessed with you!!!” one fan glowingly wrote.

“I’m in love with you,” added a second user, adding the heart-eye emoji to underscore her point.

“The Good lord blessed all of our timelines,” joked a third.

Even Noah North, the artist featured in the video, commented on the post.

“Killin it,” he wrote, with the sun and prayer hands emoji, in addition to the heart-eyes face and star-eyes face.

The video was not the only upload that Iskra shared with her fans throughout the week. She also posted a collage of modeling stills from her campaign with clothing label Persona by Marina Rinaldi. In the pictures, Iskra models everything from a long tan coat to a crocodile skin bomber to a chic black velour-looking tracksuit with a retro inspired blouse.

Loading...

The update earned nearly 34,000 likes and over 163 comments.

“Congratulations! You look so gorgeous!” one fan gushed, adding a heart-eye and pink heart emoji.

“Girl! These photos are so cool!!!!” seconded another.