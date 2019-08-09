Katy Perry Has No Plans To Tour Anytime Soon

Katy Perry recently treated fans to an Instagram Live Q&A session and revealed that she has no plans to take her new music on a tour, per Music News.

Today, Perry released her new single, “Small Talk,” worldwide and held the Q&A session to promote the track.

One fan asked Katy if she will be hitting the road soon to perform her new songs. Sadly, the answer probably wasn’t what they wanted to hear.

“I’m not going on tour soon, but I am putting out music. When I go on tour, I go around the whole world. It takes a lot of planning. It takes a year,” the “I Kissed A Girl” hitmaker explained.

“When I am on tour, I love it. I love to share the adventures, the culture… the cities I get to enjoy and the people I get to meet, the people I get to connect with. So, you will know when I’m going on tour.”

Another “Katy Kat” questioned whether she would be performing at this years MTV Music Video Awards. Again, the answer might not have been the one they wanted.

“I am not performing on the VMAs, so not everything you read on the internet is true,” the “Chained To The Rhythm” songstress expressed.

“Small Talk” is the second single release from Perry this year as the lead artist. It was co-written with Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson, and Jacob Kasher Hindlin.

In May, she released “Never Really Over,” the electropop anthem. The song was praised by fans who felt it sounded like a classic hit from her, which The Inquisitr noted. The track achieved commercial success peaking at No. 7 in Australia and Canada, No. 12 in the U.K., and No. 15 in the U.S.

On Spotify, it remains her most played song with over 155 million streams. Currently, Perry has over 35 million monthly listeners on the app making her the 29th most played act in the world. On YouTube, the official music video has racked up over 85 million views on her channel.

In total, Katy has released four studio albums. Her debut album, One Of The Boys, rose her to superstardom after the release of her huge hit songs, “I Kissed A Girl” and “Hot N Cold.” Her second album, Teenage Dream, became her first of three albums to top the U.S. album chart and achieved five No. 1 singles — “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.,” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).”

On Instagram, Katy Perry has 84.2 million followers. On Twitter, she remains the most followed person on the platform with 107.8 million followers, according to Friend or Follow.