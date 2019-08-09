Watch Liverpool FC Vs. Norwich City FC Live Stream: English Premier League Is Back, Start Time, Preview

The English Premier League returns to action on Friday, kicking off the 2019-2020 season with a matchup pitting last year's second-place finisher Liverpool FC against newly promoted Norwich City.

The English Premier League is back — and the team that missed out on last season’s title by a single point despite compiling the third-highest point total in the league’s 27-year history with 97, per The Football Faithful, returns to action. Liverpool FC, who went on to win the UEFA Champions League despite missing out in the domestic trophy, play in front of their home crowd on opening day when they face a side making its return to the top-flight after three years in the Championship.

But under German Manager Daniel Farke, as Canaries.co.uk reported, the Norwich team has rebuilt, and cruised to the second-tier title last season, earning them the right to face Liverpool in the match that will live stream from Anfield.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Friday’s Liverpool FC vs Norwich City FC Premier League season opener, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday, August 9, at the iconic 53,000-seat Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

In Italy and across central Europe kickoff will take place at 9 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. In India, Reds vs. Canaries match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, India Standard Time.

Despite last season’s successes, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he has told his team that they must stay “angry” and “greedy” in the 2019-2020 campaign. “We have to stay the team nobody wants to play against,” Klopp told the BBC. “Not because of the name or the quality but the intensity.”

The Liverpool team certainly will not be lacking respect from the Canaries, Farke — who managed Borussia Dortmund’s junior team before coming to Norwich City as the clubs first non-United Kingdom-born coach — calls the Reds “the best team in the world right now,” but adds that his team’s “naiveté” may suit them well going against the traditional Premier League powerhouse.

While Norwich City have not played a top-flight game since 2016, they have never had much success against Liverpool, winning their last match over the Reds in 1994. Since then, in 12 meetings, Liverpool has won 10 with two draws.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has told his club to stay ‘angry and greedy’ this season. Ian MacNicol / Getty Images

To watch the Liverpool FC vs Norwich City FC English Premier League match live stream online from Anfield access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app.

But there is a way to watch the 28th English Premier League season opener live online for free, without a cable login.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League weekend’s biggest match by accessing the streaming video provided by LFCTV Go, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the derby. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app — though only SportsMax has the stream in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream of Liverpool FC vs Norwich City FC, and ESPN Sur carries the match in South America. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.