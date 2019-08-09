‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks, 45, Stuns In Plunging Cut-Out Swimsuit

Phaedra is showing off her age-defying body while vacationing with her boys.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is defying her age in a new vacation snap shared to Instagram. The 45-year-old mom of two proudly showed some skin in the stunning photo she showed off to her 2.5 million followers on August 8, which showed her spending some time with her sons, 6-year-old Dylan and 9-year-old Ayden.

Phaedra looked years younger than her actual age as she waded into the water with her kids as the sun began to set, while all three flashed very big smiles for the camera.

There’s no doubting that the former RHOA star’s flawless body most definitely caught fans’ attention though, as the reality TV personality rocked a skin-tight swimsuit with cut-outs across both sides of the torso and a seriously plunging neckline to show off a whole lot of skin to the camera.

The gorgeous lawyer had her long hair straight and flowing down to her waist as she pulled her boys close while accessorizing her pretty skimpy one-piece with a pair of dangly earrings.

Parks captioned the post with a number of different hashtags, including #momlife, #vacation, and #sunset.

The skimpy and pretty sexy patterned swimwear look appeared to be the same one that Phaedra was also showing off on her Instagram account one day earlier. In that snap, she gave fans a closer look at the skin-baring look as she stared off into the sunset while wearing a pair of reflective shades.

The comments section of the vacation upload was flooded with messages from Phaedra’s millions of fans, with many making it clear that they couldn’t get over how good her body was looking.

“Wow [you’re] looking awfully good,” one Instagram user commented. Another said, “You are gorgeous and such a wonderful mom.”

“You a beautiful woman and you have a beautiful family,” a third person told Parks in the comments section.

Loading...

Others commented on just how grown up her boys are looking.

One person said, “Your guys have grown and so handsome! Blessings to you!” while another wrote, “They are so big and handsome…gorgeous family.”

Parks, who last appeared in Season 9 of the Atlanta version of the Bravo reality franchise, previously opened up about how she got her fit body, even filming a fitness video with former husband Apollo Nida called Phine Body which were designed to give fans a “Donkey Booty.”

More recently, as reported by Atlanta Black Star, the star appeared to show off her pretty impressive weight loss back in April and has previously credited Flat Tummy Tea for helping her to drop the pounds.