Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, Making Out In A Hot Tub With His 22-Year-Old Girlfriend Is Creeping People Out

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend have caused a stir. The 44-year-old actor is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone, although the couple’s 2017-commenced relationship has mostly been kept on the down-low. Duck the cameras they might, but the latest set of photos from this couple proved anything but low-key.

The Daily Mail obtained photos of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and his lady yesterday. They showed Leonardo engaging in a major PDA with Camila as the two relaxed in a hot tub aboard a yacht in Positano, Italy. Camila was clad in a white swimsuit, while her beau appeared shirtless with swimming trunks. It may not have been the steamiest makeout session, but the kissing and hot tub cozying-up were ticking boxes for displaying the couple’s love.

Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s images have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. It looks like a fair few of them were taken aback by this couple’s age gap. Camila is, of course, half Leonardo’s age.

“The girls are literally half his age now….” a user wrote with over 3,500 individuals agreeing.

“Not creepy much Leo.. she’s half your age…” was a comment racking up over 1,790 upvotes.

“It sounds nice in theory, but i’d feel like an old slob being with a woman that different in age,” one fan wrote with over 680 users upvoting the comment.

A popular comment pointed towards the actor’s resume, mentioning his 1998 movie.

“To think she wasn’t born when Titanic came out. Lol,” they wrote.

Elsewhere, comments came in slamming the Oscar winner for appearing to be on a yacht when he is such a staunch environmentalist. Remarks were also made about the actor’s appearance, with many users suggesting that he has aged.

“He’s creepy. He wants his girlfriends young & toned yet is so shapeless and flabby himself,” one fan hurtfully wrote.

Nonetheless, this comment appeared to include Leonardo’s relationship with the much-younger Camila. Also suggested by many was that DiCaprio in some way appeared disinterested with Morrone. Fans would likely disagree with this statement overall, given that DiCaprio appears to have toned down his playboy ways as his relationship mark with Camila hits two years. The actor was, however, called a “dirty old man” in one upvoted comment. Fortunately for the couple, not all comments were slamming.

Prior to dating Camila, Leonardo was in high-profile relationships with models including Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn, and Nina Agdal. Camila herself is somewhat lower-profile compared to Leonardo’s previous ladies, although she was profiled by W Magazine earlier this year.