Ciara’s Legs Send Followers Into Meltdown On Instagram

Ciara is known for her killer looks on Instagram, and her latest upload is no different.

The “Thinkin’ Bout You” songstress shared multiple photos of her in a neon garment, which shows off her incredible legs. Her long curly hair is tied up while she serves different poses from various angles. Her heels match the color of the garment and make the look pop even more.

The first shot sees Ciara posing straight at the camera in the short ensemble. She is standing in front of a brick wall where it appears to be sunny. For the second image, she is showing off her beautiful side profile. Her to-die-for jawline is so sharp and the light really enhances her cheekbones.

The third photo is a close-up selfie of the “Like A Boy” hitmaker, which proves how flawless her skin is. The fourth and final attached picture sees Ciara lifting her leg up, looking like a supermodel.

Within one hour of uploading, the set of photos racked up over 50,000 likes, proving to be popular with her passionate followers. One thing they can’t get enough of is her legs.

“LEGSSSSS,” one user wrote with multiple flame emoji.

“Those legs,” another shared with the eye-heart face emoji.

“Sis can I just um, have your body. Effortless,” a third mentioned.

“The neon color was made for you Ci,” a fourth fan insisted.

“A WOMAN,” a fifth follower commented.

Ciara’s content on her Instagram has consisted of her children recently. The mom of two has a son and daughter who she loves to show off.

Her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, 5, was born in 2014. It was her first and only child with her rapper ex, Future.

Ciara has since got married to Russell Wilson where they welcomed their first child and daughter together, Sienna Princess Wilson, 2, in 2017.

In May, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. The record includes collaborations with Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and Tekno. The album has had multiple singles released from it, including “Level Up,” “Dose,” and “Thinkin’ Bout You.”

In total, she has achieved four albums to reach the top three in the U.S. — Goodies, Ciara: The Evolution, Fantasy Ride, and Ciara.

On Spotify, she currently has over 7.4 million monthly listeners. At the moment, she is the 482nd most-played act in the world on the app.

To keep up with Ciara’s stunning Instagram posts, follow her account which boasts over 23.1 million followers.