The Search For Missing Connecticut Mother Of Five Jennifer Dulos Has Cost Police Nearly $600,000

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five, has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her children off at school. On the same night that she was reported missing, significant traces of her blood were found on her garage floor, suggesting she’d been attacked. Since that time, Connecticut police as well as many volunteers have embarked upon a massive search to find the missing mother. The search has cost the state of Connecticut nearly $600,000 and police units have spent 8,847.5 hours of overtime as of July 18 due to the ongoing search, according to the New York Post.

Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are currently the primary suspects in the case. They were arrested when two figures police believe to be the couple were shown on video surveillance engaging in some pretty suspicious activity the night that Jennifer disappeared. They were seen driving through the night dropping trash bags into various dumpsters. Jennifer’s bloodied clothes were later found in the bags. The t-shirt and bra that police believe Jennifer was wearing on the day she disappeared, along with a bloodied pillow and other assorted personal items have also been recovered. Unfortunately, there’s still been no sign of Jennifer herself.

Almost every single police troop in the state of Connecticut have played a part in trying to find the missing mother. Three major crime squads and several specialized units have also been enlisted to assist in the search.

Attorney Jay DonFrancisco of the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection publicly discussed the amount of time law enforcement have devoted to the case.

“These amounts are for overtime only and are the best effort calculation we have at this time. There is some uncertainty from the early stages of the investigation before it was known how the investigation would unfold.”

Prior to Jennifer’s disappearance, she and Fotis were in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle. She had previously accused Fotis of being extremely controlling and emotionally abusive. She also made statements saying that she feared Fotis would retaliate upon her in some way if she didn’t go along with the custody agreement he proposed.

Loading...

Jennifer Dulos search has cost Connecticut police $600K https://t.co/ieMJ4FpVTO pic.twitter.com/ZQTcAg4J2A — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2019

Both suspects are currently out on bail and have pleaded not guilty to charges including tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. Although it appears unlikely that Jennifer will be found alive, this case remains a missing persons investigation at this time.